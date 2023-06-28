For one day, visitors can experience the world of dinosaurs as this Yorkshire arena is hosting the postponed Jurassic Take-Over Day, an interactive walkthrough experience, in July this year - with the chance of training as a Ranger.

This year marks the 30 year anniversary since the film Jurassic Park was first released and to celebrate, First Direct Arena in Leeds will be hosting a dinosaur extravaganza with some great displays that will take you on a journey back to the era where it all started at the new event Jurassic Take-Over Day.

The original date of the event was April 12, 2023, however, due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, the event was rearranged to another date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public can explore the animatronic life-like dinosaurs in this new, immersive experience for all ages and audiences.

Most Popular

First Direct Arena, Leeds. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Visitors will get the chance to talk to a Triceratops, observe a Brontosaurus, admire the anatomy of a T-Rex, scream with a Spinosaurus and run away from a Raptor.

There will also be an opportunity for visitors to train as a Ranger just in case the dinosaurs ‘break out’, learn about the baby dinosaurs in the Hatchery, take photos in the Gyrosphere and with interactive Dilophosaurus, watch the specially produced dinosaur show and more.

There are three 90-minute slots available to book across the day; experience times include: 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm and it is advisable to arrive 20 minutes in advance prior to your experience start time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad