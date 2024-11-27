The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway will run a Railway Children line this year for a magical Christmas experience.

The Keighley and Worth Valley Railway is well known for being the setting for the timeless film classic ‘The Railway Children’.

This historic railway provides a captivating mix of stunning scenery, charming stations, and rich history and is located in the heart of West Yorkshire.

This year, the railway’s unique lineup of Christmas events is suitable for all ages and families.

The Elf Explorer. | Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

The highlight of the season is the world debut of an immersive ‘A Christmas Carol’ theatrical experience, where visitors join Scrooge, Marley, and a cast of Dickens’ beloved characters on a journey across the Yorkshire moors.

Matthew Seager created the adaptation and will unfold aboard the historic train, creating a magical experience. Performances will run on November 28 and 29, and throughout December.

For those seeking a classic Christmas adventure, the Festive Flyer will whisk guests away to a winter wonderland at Oxenhope Station.

Running on December 12 and 13, this charming journey features live music, a Christmas market, real reindeer and plenty of festive treats.

The steam-heated carriages, decorated with fairy lights, will transport visitors to a magical world. The railway also offers the Elf Explorer, an enchanting theatrical journey that will thrill young passengers.

Mince Pie Special. | Keighley & Worth Valley Railway

Santa’s elves will entertain onboard with singing and dancing, while Father Christmas himself will make a special appearance.

Running on select dates in November and December, this experience includes festive refreshments, holiday activities, and magical memories.

On December 14, 2024, the Carol Service Train will also bring the spirit of Christmas alive with traditional carols, performed by the Hail Royd Brass Band.

The evening journey will include festive music, an address from Reverend Martyn Weaver, and a special supper at Oxenhope Station.