Music lovers eager to watch the action at Leeds Festival but who are not available to attend the event can watch it live on TV.

BBC Music returns to Reading and Leeds Festival across the August bank holiday weekend with stacked coverage across TV and radio including BBC One, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 1Xtra and BBC Introducing.

BBC One will broadcast two special shows featuring highlights of the headline acts from Billie Eilish and The Killers. The festival in Leeds will return to Bramham Park and headline performances will include Sam Fender, The 1975, Imagine Dragons and Foals.

The event will take place from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Brandon Flowers of the Killers performs on stage. (Pic credit: Jo Hale / Getty Images)

How to watch Leeds Festival 2023 on TV

The Killers at Reading and Leeds Festival 2023 will broadcast on Sunday, August 27 at 11.40pm.

Billie Eilish’s performance will be broadcast on Monday, August 28 at 11.15pm.

As well as the coverage on TV, the festival will also be aired on Radio 1 on Sunday. There will be a special show from 10pm to 11.20pm dedicated to Billie Eilish and featuring live coverage from her headline set at Reading.

Radio 1’s Indie Show with Alyx Holcombe from 9pm to 10pm and BBC Introducing on Radio 1 with Gemma Bradley from 11.20pm to 1am will also be dedicated to Reading and Leeds Festival 2023, bringing listeners the biggest and best sets from across the weekend.

For anyone who is feeling blue when the festival is over, on Monday, August 28, 2023 Daniel P Carter will be re-living some of the highlights from the festival on Radio 1’s Rock Show from 11pm to 1am.

The 1Xtra Stage at Reading and Leeds festival will also be covering some of the top-charting names in Black music hailing from the UK and further afield, with performances from the likes of Meeks, Dreya Mac, D Double E, K-Trap, Lost Girl and many more.

Radio 1 and 1Xtra’s very own Kenny Allstar and 1Xtra’s DJ Target will also take to the stage throughout the weekend.

In addition, on Saturday, August 26 from 8pm to 10pm BBC Music Introducing in Berkshire will broadcast a special live show from Reading, whilst BBC Music Introducing in West Yorkshire, BBC Music Introducing in York and North Yorkshire, BBC Music Introducing in Sheffield and BBC Music Introducing in Humberside will broadcast a special live show from Leeds with Emily Pilbeam, Christian Carlisle, Alan Raw and Jericho Keys.