Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade volunteers are hoping to break attendance records this year as the event enters its 26th parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a variety of musicians and other entertainment lined up for the annual St Patrick’s Day Parade in Leeds.

The day’s events include a city centre parade of vibrant floats and walking displays created by schools and Irish community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parade will leave from Millennium Square and Great George Street on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 11am, on a circular route.

St Theresa's PS float in 2023. (Pic credit: Mike Bettney)

The live entertainment will start on Millennium Square from 11am with performances from local performers such as the Leeds Irish Choir, Sean Harrington, Luke Flear, Leeds Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann, as well as dance displays from local Irish dance schools.

The parade was first started at the millennium to celebrate the many cultural activities which thrive in the Leeds Irish community. It has grown in popularity and has continued to grow ever since. This year is the 26th parade.

It is run by a committed group of local volunteers, the parade brings together the large Irish community of Leeds which today is estimated to be around 50,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of Leeds St Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, Michael Gardiner, said: “We’re looking forward to another great day to celebrate our Irish contribution to the cultural fabric of Leeds.

“The parade brings together families and friends who take pride in their Leeds-Irish heritage. The many volunteers taking part go above and beyond in creating their contribution and make the day very special indeed!”

Chair of the Leeds branch of Comhaltas, Seán Gavaghan, said: “The parade is now firmly placed in the social calendar of Leeds and is eagerly awaited months before.

“It is a time to catch up and enjoy the celebrations, to see those that you may not have seen since last year and to remember those that can no longer be with us.”