These are the instagrammable places in Malham to visit and take pictures.

For many years, Malham has been a draw for tourists due to its beautiful walking trails, waterfalls and history.

The first signs of people in Malham date back to around 10,000 years ago, at the end of the last Ice Age.

To this day, there remains to be evidence of Ice Age settlements from 2,500 years ago, where people cultivated crops and had farm animals.

Top of Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Netflix’s The Witcher was filmed at Gordale Scar for the second series; the waterfalls, limestone ravine and cliffs were used as a backdrop for the place where the monster hunt took place.

Malham has also been used to film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and All Creatures Great and Small.

Most instagrammable places to take pictures in Malham

Gordale Scar

Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

This natural structure was created on the Middle Craven Fault and the glacial meltwater that flowed over it cut through faults in the rocks.

The dramatic cliffs and limestones are popular with visitors including photographers, professionals and amateurs alike.

These views are idyllic for posting on Instagram.

Janet’s Foss

Janet’s Foss was the location of the fictional Molkham Falls in the 2006 film Waterfall and is sometimes used by wild swimmers.

The pool at the bottom was originally used for sheep dipping, an event which attracted local village inhabitants.

The stunning cascading waterfalls provide the perfect backdrop for photographs and long-lasting memories.

Malham Tarn

This glacial lake is one of just eight upland alkaline lakes in Europe and at an altitude of 377 metres above sea level, it is the highest marl lake in the UK.

It is currently owned by the National Trust and the area inspired Charles Kingsley’s 1863 novel The Water-Babies: A Fairy Tale for a Land Baby.

Malham Cove

The cove was formed by a large Ice Age river that dropped 260ft below and more than 300 metres wide.

Its curved shape was formed due to the water flowing over the waterfall as the lip was more heavily eroded than its sides.

Malham Cove is popular with climbers, both experienced and amateur, as it offers easy to hard traditional climbs, as well as sport climbing.

Malham Smithy

The building is around 200 years old as it was originally a blacksmith’s workshop and was passed on to the parish church in the early 1980s.

Malham Smithy is currently being leased to Annabelle Bradley, who operates it as a working blacksmith shop and gallery.

She hosts experience days and designs and hand forges sculptural and functional wrought ironwork.