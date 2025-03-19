Yorkshire walks: Malham Cove to Gordale Scar named best spring walk in UK according to Which? as Harry Potter filming location labelled ‘spectacular’
As the sun appears and we head into spring, families and friends will be looking for scenic walks to tick off their list where they can appreciate the sunshine.
Consumer website Which? has listed the most popular walks in the UK and the one that takes first place is right here in Yorkshire - the Malham Cove to Gordale Scar route.
There are three other Yorkshire walks with top ratings following research that compiled a detailed table.
These walks are for people of all abilities between one mile long and 13 miles. The routes also have everything from scenery and wildlife to the best food and drink options nearby.
When describing the Malham Cove to Gordale Scar walking trail, Which? said: “Location scouts for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows must have been thrilled when they found Malham Cove.
“This amphitheatre-shaped cliff is as spectacular as anything a CGI artist could dream up. The limestone pavement at its top, with its clints and grikes (blocks and fissures) and views across the Dales, is equally spectacular – the perfect setting for Harry and Hermione to pitch a tent.
“This entire walk has an epic, filmic quality; it scored the full five stars for scenery and places of interest in our survey.
“After a short uphill start, the route passes through Gordale Scar, a narrow ravine enclosed by towering, sheer walls 100 metres high.
“The riverside path enters shady woodland and leads to Janet’s Foss – named for the queen of the fairies who, according to legend, lived in a cave behind the falls – before ascending to the top of Malham Cove.
“You may even see peregrines, which nest in the cliff face, wheeling overhead. All the ingredients, then, for a memorable day out: it’s a walk that makes you feel like an action hero.”
Top rated Yorkshire walks according to Which?
1 - Malham Cove and Gordale Scar
Walk score: 89%
Difficulty (out of 5): 4
Distance: 7.5 miles
Accessibility: Three stars
Food and drink: Four stars
Peace and quiet: Three stars
Places of interest: Five stars
Scenery: Five stars
Waymarking: Four stars
Wildlife: Four stars
Visitor facilities: Four stars
2 - Grosmont to Goathland, North York Moors
Walk score: 86%
Difficulty (out of 5): 1
Distance: 3 miles
Accessibility: Four stars
Food and drink: Four stars
Peace and quiet: Four stars
Places of interest: Four stars
Scenery: Three stars
Waymarking: Four stars
Wildlife: Four stars
Visitor facilities: Four stars
3 - Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay, North York Moors
Walk score: 85%
Difficulty (out of 5): 3
Distance: 7 miles
Accessibility: Three stars
Food and drink: Four stars
Peace and quiet: Four stars
Places of interest: Four stars
Scenery: Four stars
Waymarking: Four stars
Wildlife: Four stars
Visitor facilities: Four stars
4 - Brimham Rocks Circuit, North Yorkshire
Walk score: 71%
Difficulty (out of 5): 1
Distance: 1 mile
Accessibility: Four stars
Food and drink: Three stars
Peace and quiet: Three stars
Places of interest: Four stars
Scenery: Three stars
Waymarking: Three stars
Wildlife: Three stars
Visitor facilities: Three stars
