The Malham Cove to Gordale Scar walk has been named the best for spring in the country by Which? - who describe the Harry Potter filming location as ‘spectacular as anything a CGI artist could dream up’.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the sun appears and we head into spring, families and friends will be looking for scenic walks to tick off their list where they can appreciate the sunshine.

Consumer website Which? has listed the most popular walks in the UK and the one that takes first place is right here in Yorkshire - the Malham Cove to Gordale Scar route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three other Yorkshire walks with top ratings following research that compiled a detailed table.

Upper Fall Gordale Scar. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

These walks are for people of all abilities between one mile long and 13 miles. The routes also have everything from scenery and wildlife to the best food and drink options nearby.

When describing the Malham Cove to Gordale Scar walking trail, Which? said: “Location scouts for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows must have been thrilled when they found Malham Cove.

“This amphitheatre-shaped cliff is as spectacular as anything a CGI artist could dream up. The limestone pavement at its top, with its clints and grikes (blocks and fissures) and views across the Dales, is equally spectacular – the perfect setting for Harry and Hermione to pitch a tent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This entire walk has an epic, filmic quality; it scored the full five stars for scenery and places of interest in our survey.

Janet’s Foss. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

“After a short uphill start, the route passes through Gordale Scar, a narrow ravine enclosed by towering, sheer walls 100 metres high.

“The riverside path enters shady woodland and leads to Janet’s Foss – named for the queen of the fairies who, according to legend, lived in a cave behind the falls – before ascending to the top of Malham Cove.

“You may even see peregrines, which nest in the cliff face, wheeling overhead. All the ingredients, then, for a memorable day out: it’s a walk that makes you feel like an action hero.”

Top rated Yorkshire walks according to Which?

1 - Malham Cove and Gordale Scar

Walk score: 89%

Difficulty (out of 5): 4

Distance: 7.5 miles

Accessibility: Three stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Places of interest: Five stars

Scenery: Five stars

Waymarking: Four stars

Wildlife: Four stars

Visitor facilities: Four stars

2 - Grosmont to Goathland, North York Moors

Walk score: 86%

Difficulty (out of 5): 1

Distance: 3 miles

Accessibility: Four stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Places of interest: Four stars

Scenery: Three stars

Waymarking: Four stars

Wildlife: Four stars

Visitor facilities: Four stars

3 - Whitby to Robin Hood's Bay, North York Moors

Walk score: 85%

Difficulty (out of 5): 3

Distance: 7 miles

Accessibility: Three stars

Food and drink: Four stars

Peace and quiet: Four stars

Places of interest: Four stars

Scenery: Four stars

Waymarking: Four stars

Wildlife: Four stars

Visitor facilities: Four stars

4 - Brimham Rocks Circuit, North Yorkshire

Walk score: 71%

Difficulty (out of 5): 1

Distance: 1 mile

Accessibility: Four stars

Food and drink: Three stars

Peace and quiet: Three stars

Places of interest: Four stars

Scenery: Three stars

Waymarking: Three stars

Wildlife: Three stars