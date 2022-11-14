Malton Christmas Market will include lots of festive food, non food stalls and present ideas, street food, live music and family entertainment. Visitors can expect traditional fairground rides and a festive land train to take you to Market Place.

The two-day event will also have traditional Christmas music from Malton’s local brass bands, choirs and seasonal entertainment. The Christmas market will also include festive food and drink classics such as figgy puddings, turkey and goose, macarons, mulled wine, gin and beers.

Located on the edge of the North York Moors, Malton is well known for its food, independent businesses and its traditional North Yorkshire market town. Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Malton Christmas Festival.

Malton Christmas Market. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

When is the Malton Christmas Market?

The event will be held in the centre of town.

It will be taking place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 from 9am to 3.30pm.

Both days will include delicious food, festive gift stalls, street food, live music and family entertainment.

Where can I park at the Malton Christmas Market?

There will be a designated car park for the festival weekend at Riverside Meadows, YO17 6AX, for travelling from north and westbound on the A64.