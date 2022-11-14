The York Christmas festival is back for its 30th year as St Nicholas Fair brings 70 chalets which will line up Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square. It will run from November 17 to December 23, turning the historic city into a winter wonderland for all ages to enjoy.

Products sold will vary from stationery to Yorkshire Pudding beer and there will be plenty of gift ideas to get you into the Christmas spirit. Even better, all traders at this year’s event will be offering exclusive discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent for York residents who present them with a valid York Card or identification card with proof of address.

York Christmas Market will also be introducing a new Swiss chalet called The Winter Hutte which will include a restaurant, where Yorkshire Michelin-starred chef Andrew Pern, will be offering a ‘Swiss with a Twist’ dining experience.

Most Popular

Andrew Pern. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Winter Hutte and Andrew Pern

The Winter Hutte makes its debut on Thursday, November 17; a pop-up, two-storeyed traditional Swiss chalet and will be based at the bottom of Parliament Street.

It will provide an upper terrace overlooking the Christmas market and the city of York. It will include a bar downstairs which will serve festive drinks including gluhwein and hot chocolate, a gourmet sausage stall and a new restaurant which will be hosted by Andrew Pern.

York-based Coopers Marquees founder Johnny Cooper and his team were the masterminds behind the concept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crowd at York Christmas Market last year. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

He said: “The wooden Swiss Chalet concept was born a couple of years ago following a desire to build something new and exciting for York.

“Adding the second floor to the offering brings a new dimension that has never been seen before and the theming, detail and food and drink offering will make it authentic and give York something truly special this Christmas.

“The Winter Hutte’s cosy alpine decor, cow bells and mountains of cheese will have you yodelling through the streets of York!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability and keeping it local are key parts of the project.

“Every part of this build will be local. From the materials used, to the team that will help build it, we will look to keep it local and reuse where possible,” Mr Cooper said.

“We have also come together with some local companies and will be announcing these collaborations very soon.”

The Star Inn at The Winter Hutte will be created by Andrew Pern, who has been the chef at the 14th century thatched Star Inn at Harome since 1996 and made it into one of the first Michelin-starred Gastropubs in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he has opened The Star Inn the City, on the banks of the River Ouse and The Star Inn at the Harbour in Whitby, where he is from.

“As well as the traditional fondue and raclette, the menu will include off-piste specials such as pheasant with smoked garlic, baked tartiflette with reblochon cheese and creamy wild chestnut mushrooms, and peppers and mountain spices with alpine ‘spatzle’ dumplings,” Mr Pern said.

“In the downstairs apres-ski bar we will be serving a range of Yorkshire gourmet sausages from ‘The Dog Haus’ to enjoy with a festive beverage, while passers-by can also grab a tasty bite from the window counter.

“Together with the scent of pine and decor of mountain scenes and cow bells, The Winter Hutte will be a real experience for all the senses this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad