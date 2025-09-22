Nidderdale Show 2025: Best photos show thousands of people attend the Yorkshire farming and agricultural event despite torrential rain

The Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge returned despite the torrential rain and attracted thousands of visitors - here are the best photos.

Nidderdale Show is traditionally known to be the last agricultural show of the calendar year in Yorkshire.

This year a torrential downpour left the venue flooded but organisers still managed to get the event up and running with thousands of visitors attending.

Linda Manby from Gomersal polishes her Nuffield 425 tractor ready to exhibit at Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge.

Linda Manby from Gomersal polishes her Nuffield 425 tractor ready to exhibit at Nidderdale Show in Pateley Bridge. Photo: Tony Johnson

A pig at Nidderdale Show.

A pig at Nidderdale Show. Photo: Tony Johnson

Robert Kinsey judging the goats in the Junior young handler class.

Robert Kinsey judging the goats in the Junior young handler class. Photo: Tony Johnson

Pigs in a pen.

Pigs in a pen. Photo: Tony Johnson

