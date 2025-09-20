Watch the Met Office’s latest video forecast, as flood warnings are issued for parts of Yorkshire.

A number of flood warnings have been issued for Yorkshire, while a Met Office rain warning is in place for the region until 03:00 on September 21.

The Environment Agency has issued ‘flooding is expected - act now’ warnings for the North Sea coast at Hornsea, the River Wharfe at Bolton Bridge, and the River Wharfe at Burnsall.

Met Office yellow rain warning

The rain warning reads: “Heavy rainfall may cause some transport disruption and flooding, particularly across north Wales and northern England.

“Some communities may be temporarily cut off by flooded roads. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses. Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings. Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life. Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

“A band of rain, heavy at times, across Wales, and northern and western England is expected to remain slow-moving during Saturday morning before making erratic eastward progress, eventually clearing early on Sunday.

“Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the focus for the heaviest rainfall, 20-30 mm of rain is likely to fall quite widely with some locations in the warning area seeing 60-80 mm of rain. These higher accumulations may not be confined to high ground only with these more probable over north Wales and northern England. Should confidence increase in these higher totals falling over urban or sensitive areas, this warning may be upgraded.

“As the area of rain clears east, a spell of strong northwesterly winds may develop later Saturday and Sunday morning, most likely towards North Sea coasts.”

Met Office Yorkshire weather forecast

September 21

A cloudy start with sunny spells soon developing. Isolated coastal showers are possible. Breezy along the coast. Feeling notably colder than of late. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

September 22 to September 24