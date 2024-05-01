North Leeds Food Festival 2024 lineup: Yorkshire chefs including Masterchef: The Professional finalist Molly Payne to demonstrate their culinary skills at the festival
The North Leeds Food Festival has announced the lineup of culinary experts and professional chefs taking part in demonstrations at the Live Cookery Theatre this May.
The event will take place at Roundhay Park and visitors are invited on a gastronomic journey led by masters of the culinary arts, exploring the creation of dishes and cultural specialties.
It will boast a plethora of intricate and immersive entertainment options, including an lineup of local bands and tribute acts performing on the Live Music Stage throughout the day.
The Live Cookery Theatre is presented by Yorkshire Food Guide, where guests can indulge themselves in demonstrations unfolding the secrets and culinary methods.
A wide range of entertainment for all ages is also expected at the festival, including a Live Entertainers Stage, Kids Activities, Roaming Comedy, a Funfair and Inflatable Land and more.
The Street Food Arena will also return with a range of global cuisines and cultural specialties and the event will also include renowned Artisan Markets which will host more than 170 market traders showcasing local produce, fresh baked-goods, hand-made crafts, and local art.
There will also be a variety of independent bars, alongside a full ale-house, featuring craft ales and cask favourites on draught.
Event director, Michael Johnston, said: “We’re really excited to announce the talented chefs we have performing demonstrations this year.
“Yorkshire has an abundance of incredible chefs and we’re keen to bring some of the best of them to Roundhay Park each year.”
The North Leeds Food and Drink Festival will take place on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12, 2024.
North Leeds Food Festival 2024 lineup
Below are the chefs attending the event. More to follow.
Saturday, May 11
- Craig Rogan (The Collective)
- Ajith Kumar (Tharavadu)
- Teddy Lee (Maki and Ramen)
Sunday, May 12
- Minal Patel (Prashad)
- Rab Adams (Hern)
- Sam Pullan (Empire Cafe)
- Molly Payne (By Molly and Masterchef: The Professionals 2023)
- Will Campbell (Harewood Food and Drink Project)
