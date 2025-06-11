North Yorkshire Moors Railway Annual Diesel Gala 2025: Yorkshire railway to host four 1960s heritage diesel locomotive trains including ‘Alycidon’, ‘Rodney’ and ‘Great Rocks’

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:45 BST
The Annual Diesel Gala will return this year at North Yorkshire Moors Railway and will welcome four visiting 1960s locomotives including ‘Alycidon’ and ‘Rodney’.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) Annual Diesel Gala event will take place across four days celebrating the sights, sounds and power of heritage diesel locomotives.

It will be set against the backdrop of the North York Moors National Park and is popular with seasoned diesel enthusiasts or those who are curious about them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There will be four visiting locomotives displayed at the event this year and will bring even more variety, noise and history to the line.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR). (Pic credit: James Hardisty)The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR). (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR). (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The event will take place from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15, 2025.

No. 55009 Alycidon, No. 50021 Rodney, No. 33202 Dennis G. Robinson and No. 37688 Great Rocks are expected to be at the event.

No. 55009 Alycidon

This train will be visiting courtesy of the Deltic Preservation Society and one of the famous Class 55 Deltics, known for their power and ability to haul trains at high speeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was named in 1961 after the winner of the Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup, Corporation Stakes and Doncaster Cup.

No. 50021 Rodney

This Class 50 locomotive will be visiting courtesy of 50021 Owners Ltd and was built in 1968 by the English Electric Company.

We never tire of investigating Yorkshire’s history - so subscribe to our Heritage newsletter

After years of service, it has been carefully preserved and restored and is known for its unique design.

No. 33202 Dennis G. Robinson

This is a member of the ‘Slim Jim’ sub-class of Class 33s, No. 33202 Dennis G. Robinson was built in 1962 by Birmingham Railway Carriage and Wagon Co. to serve the Southern Region of British Rail.

No. 37688 Great Rocks

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This train is fondly known as a ‘Tractor’ by enthusiasts for its signature growl and was built in 1963 at English Electric’s Vulcan Foundry.

It will be visiting the NYMR courtesy of D05 Preservation Ltd.

Related topics:North Yorkshire Moors RailwayYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice