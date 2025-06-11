North Yorkshire Moors Railway Annual Diesel Gala 2025: Yorkshire railway to host four 1960s heritage diesel locomotive trains including ‘Alycidon’, ‘Rodney’ and ‘Great Rocks’
The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) Annual Diesel Gala event will take place across four days celebrating the sights, sounds and power of heritage diesel locomotives.
It will be set against the backdrop of the North York Moors National Park and is popular with seasoned diesel enthusiasts or those who are curious about them.
There will be four visiting locomotives displayed at the event this year and will bring even more variety, noise and history to the line.
The event will take place from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15, 2025.
No. 55009 Alycidon, No. 50021 Rodney, No. 33202 Dennis G. Robinson and No. 37688 Great Rocks are expected to be at the event.
No. 55009 Alycidon
This train will be visiting courtesy of the Deltic Preservation Society and one of the famous Class 55 Deltics, known for their power and ability to haul trains at high speeds.
It was named in 1961 after the winner of the Ascot Gold Cup, Goodwood Cup, Corporation Stakes and Doncaster Cup.
No. 50021 Rodney
This Class 50 locomotive will be visiting courtesy of 50021 Owners Ltd and was built in 1968 by the English Electric Company.
After years of service, it has been carefully preserved and restored and is known for its unique design.
No. 33202 Dennis G. Robinson
This is a member of the ‘Slim Jim’ sub-class of Class 33s, No. 33202 Dennis G. Robinson was built in 1962 by Birmingham Railway Carriage and Wagon Co. to serve the Southern Region of British Rail.
No. 37688 Great Rocks
This train is fondly known as a ‘Tractor’ by enthusiasts for its signature growl and was built in 1963 at English Electric’s Vulcan Foundry.
It will be visiting the NYMR courtesy of D05 Preservation Ltd.
