There are many upcoming events and activities taking place at the North Yorkshire Water Park near Scarborough.

The North Yorkshire Water Park is hosting a variety of Christmas activities for the whole family from meeting Santa to enjoying a seasonal pizza and festive workshops.

For groups looking for more adventurous activities, the ‘A Slice of Christmas’ deal offers a mix of fun and festive flavours.

Santa and his elves. | North Yorkshire Water Park

There will be activities such as archery, axe-throwing, and puzzle or escape rooms, followed by a seasonal pizza with toppings of turkey, pigs in blankets, cranberry sauce, and red onions. This festive package, ideal for families, friends or team celebrations, is £23 per person.

Every Saturday in December, families can also enjoy the Christmas Workshop and Grotto experience for £22.50. Children can enjoy decorating gingerbread trees, crafting festive decorations, and writing letters to Santa, with the help of Santa’s Elves. They will then meet Santa and Mrs Claus in the grotto where each child will receive a special gift.

Back by popular demand, Breakfast with Santa will take place every Sunday in December where guests can enjoy a tasty buffet breakfast in the cosy lakeside cafe at North Yorkshire Water Park, including teas, coffees, and a special selection box for the children.

Santa at the water park. | North Yorkshire Water Park

After breakfast, kids will have quality time with Santa to chat about their Christmas wishes, with tickets priced at £12.50 per person.

There will also be an Elf Walk, a fun and free festive stroll around the lake where you can hunt for Santa’s sneaky elves.

If you count how many you spot and submit your answer to the cafe staff, you will be entered into a prize draw. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the fresh winter air and add some extra festive magic to the day.

Festive workshops at the water park. | North Yorkshire Water Park

General manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, Gareth Davies, said: “We are excited to bring some Christmas magic to the Water Park this December with a range of festive activities that are sure to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

