Otherham Winter Light Festival 2025: Stunning photos show elaborate illuminations in Yorkshire inspired by creative and inventive storytelling

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 26th Jan 2025, 14:17 BST
The Otherham Winter Light Festival is a trail of illuminated projections - here are the best photos of the event.

The Otherham Winter Light Festival started on January 24 and ends on January 26, 2025 around Rotherham Town Centre.

The festival is filled with illuminated projections of buildings and various lights in different shapes inspired by the creativity and inventive storytelling of the borough’s young residents.

Rotherham town centre is transformed into a reimagined world like never seen before and the event is free.

Peter Davies, taking photographs of the illuminated buildings in Rotherham town centre.

1. Otherham Winter Light Festival 2025

Photo: James Hardisty

An incredible illuminated owl.

2. Otherham Winter Light Festival 2025

Photo: James Hardisty

A stunning illuminated deer.

3. Otherham Winter Light Festival 2025

Photo: James Hardisty

Visitors dressed up elaborately for the event.

4. Otherham Winter Light Festival 2025

Photo: James Hardisty

