The Otherham Winter Light Festival started on January 24 and ends on January 26, 2025 around Rotherham Town Centre.
The festival is filled with illuminated projections of buildings and various lights in different shapes inspired by the creativity and inventive storytelling of the borough’s young residents.
Rotherham town centre is transformed into a reimagined world like never seen before and the event is free.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.