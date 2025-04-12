Families and railway enthusiasts will get to meet Paddington as he is set to visit the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) in May.

Paddington will be visiting the railway on May 3 and 4, 2025 and fans of the famous Peruvian bear will get the chance to see him in person.

Whether you have been a fan for a long time or you have children who have only just been introduced to the bear, this is an opportunity to meet the nation’s favourite marmalade-loving bear.

Families visiting NYMR will also be able to take in the breathtaking scenery along the heritage railway as steam and heritage diesel trains will be running.

Events and guest experience manager at NYMR, Charlotte Hawes, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Paddington™ to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

“His stories have delighted generations, and we can’t wait for families to create special memories with him against the stunning backdrop of our heritage railway.”

As well as the special visit, there will be extra activities for families including luggage tag stamping and storytelling.

Tickets for the event are available with advance booking advised. An Adult Day Rover is £54.50 and a Child Day Rover is £13.50.

If you book online at least four days in advance, you will receive a 10 per cent discount on your Day Rover tickets. The Family Day Rover ticket (two children and two adults) includes two children for free, with under 4s travelling for free as standard.