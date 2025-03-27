Pickering railway station connects to Whitby and was the filming location for the 2019 film Downton Abbey and BBC drama ABC Murders - here is its history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pickering railway station is the southern terminus of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) and serves the town of Pickering.

History of Pickering railway station

The first railway came to Pickering from the north in 1836, but it wasn’t until the railway was connected from the south in 1845 that the present-day station was built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signal Box Demonstrations at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Pickering Station. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The original 1836 station was part of the Whitby and Pickering Railway, engineered by George Stephenson.

The Whitby and Pickering Railway was bought by the York and North Midland Railway Company in 1845 and they extended the railway south to connect to the then-new York to Scarborough railway line.

The railway was rebuilt for trains that switched from being pulled by horses to being pulled by steam locomotives.

York architect G.T. Andrews designed the new Pickering station and it was completed in 1847.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickering Station pictured in March 1974.

The station was closed by British Railways in March 1965 and there was some controversy in the early 1970s when Pickering Urban District Council wanted to demolish the station and turn it into a car park.

There was a lot of backlash from the public and following an enquiry, the station was saved and it reopened in 1975. It has since served as the southern terminus of the NYMR.