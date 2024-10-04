As we approach Halloween, we have compiled a list of some hidden gem pumpkin patches in Yorkshire where you can pick out your favourite pumpkins as well as other items.

One of the most popular Halloween activities is pumpkin picking and carving as well as trick-or-treating and dressing up in scary costumes.

It’s that time of year when families will be looking for things to do together and luckily, Yorkshire has plenty of farms with pumpkin patches to explore.

As well as the popular and well known patches, there are some other lesser known locations that not as many people know about.

Pumpkins on T'Hill at Hole Head Farm near Ripponden. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Seven hidden gem pumpkin patches in Yorkshire

Grange Moor A-MAIZE-ING MAZE

A great day out for families of all types with a five-acre Jungle Maze, Treasure Hunt, Bouncy Castle Outdoor Games and Tipi Cafe that serves hot and cold food and drinks as well as cakes and ice cream.

The pumpkin patch has a variety of pumpkins for visitors to choose from.

Pumpkin Patch Trailer Tours at Lotherton Hall. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Location: 2 Wakefield Rd, Grange Moor, Wakefield WF4 4DS.

The Pesky Pumpkin PYO Pumpkins

This pumpkin farm first opened in September 2021 and has since brought out a variety of creatively grown pumpkins for families to enjoy every Halloween.

In 2024, the pick-your-own (PYO) pumpkins dates are October 12 to 13, 19 to 20 and 26 to 31.

Location: Thorpe Le Street, York YO42 4LH.

Pumpkins on T’Hill

At Pumpkins on T’Hill, visitors can make a day of it while picking their pumpkins, ride on tractors, jump on the bouncy castle, enjoy face painting and many more.

The dates for pumpkin picking in 2024 are October 5, 6, 12, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Location: Hole Head Farm, Eccles Parlour, Ripponden, Sowerby Bridge, HX6 4NU.

Pop Up Patch

At this farm you can pick your own flowers, pumpkins, sunflowers, sweetcorn and potatoes as well as eat at the cafe and children can visit the play area.

PYO pumpkin dates for 2024 are: October 5 and 6, 12 and 13, 19 and 20 and from 26 to 31. Opening hours are 10am to 4pm.

Location: Westfield Farm, Sutton-on-the-Forest, York, YO61 1EN.

Tickton Farm

You will get to pick your own pumpkins at Tickton Farm, take some pictures on a broom stick, enjoy a hot chocolate or pumpkin soup. Visitors are encouraged to dress up as witches or wizards and the winning costumes get Halloween goodie bags.

2024 dates: October 12 and 13, 19 and 20, 26 and 27 and from 28 to 31 from 10.30am to 4pm.

Location: Tickton, Beverley HU17 9RZ.

Sandy Bottom Pumpkins

Here you can pick your own pumpkins and sunflowers and enjoy a selection of Halloween activities.

2024 dates: October 5 and 6, 12 and 13, 19 and 20 and from 25 to 31 as well as a new night picking event on October 18.

Location: B1240 Thorn Road, Hedon, Hull, HU12 8BB.

Yorkshire Pumpkins

There are more than 35 varieties of pumpkins available at this farm, from ones as small as your hand to large ones that fit into a wheelbarrow. There are also a variety of colours including white, pink, blue and even stripey.

The patch is open on October 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20 and from 24 to 31.