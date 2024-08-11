There were the usual classes including cattle, sheep, fleeces, horses and ponies, heavy horses and driving classes at this year’s event.

This year at Ripley Show, which was held in the grounds of Ripley Castle Park, organisers introduced a class for Any Other Continental Breed of sheep and last year they introduced donkey classes for the first time.

There were also farm produce on offer as well as baking, wine and honey classes, handicrafts, young farmers, photography and classes for children of all ages, including fancy dress.

Here are some of the best photos taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.

1 . Ripley Show 2024 Overall Driving Champion at Ripley Show, Eric Mills and Oakvale Rowan. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Ripley Show 2024 Joseph Wilson, 11, with his Champion Rarebreed Sheep, Erling, from Searchlight Farm, Stokesley at Ripley Show. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Ripley Show 2024 Max Tesseyman from Springwell Longhorns, Ilkley, with Southfield Panther his Champion bull in the Native Breeds class at Ripley Show. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales