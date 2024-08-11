Ripley Show 2024: Amazing photos show vibrant animals including cattle and sheep competing at the Yorkshire event

The Ripley Show returned to Yorkshire this year with a bang - here are some highlights of the event including cattle and sheep competing in the ring.

There were the usual classes including cattle, sheep, fleeces, horses and ponies, heavy horses and driving classes at this year’s event.

This year at Ripley Show, which was held in the grounds of Ripley Castle Park, organisers introduced a class for Any Other Continental Breed of sheep and last year they introduced donkey classes for the first time.

There were also farm produce on offer as well as baking, wine and honey classes, handicrafts, young farmers, photography and classes for children of all ages, including fancy dress.

Here are some of the best photos taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.

Overall Driving Champion at Ripley Show, Eric Mills and Oakvale Rowan. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Joseph Wilson, 11, with his Champion Rarebreed Sheep, Erling, from Searchlight Farm, Stokesley at Ripley Show. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Max Tesseyman from Springwell Longhorns, Ilkley, with Southfield Panther his Champion bull in the Native Breeds class at Ripley Show. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Louise Haigh with Jack and Freya who were 2nd in the fancy dress at Ripley Show. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

