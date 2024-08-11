There were the usual classes including cattle, sheep, fleeces, horses and ponies, heavy horses and driving classes at this year’s event.
This year at Ripley Show, which was held in the grounds of Ripley Castle Park, organisers introduced a class for Any Other Continental Breed of sheep and last year they introduced donkey classes for the first time.
There were also farm produce on offer as well as baking, wine and honey classes, handicrafts, young farmers, photography and classes for children of all ages, including fancy dress.
Here are some of the best photos taken by Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson.
