Ripley Castle: 'Much loved' historic home for over 700 years goes on sale
A statement said the sale of the castle and its estate by current owners Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby, which will happen later this year, had “the full support of their family”.
The Grade One listed 14th century country house has been in the family since Sir Thomas Ingleby (c. 1290–1352) married the heiress Edeline Thwenge in 1308/9 and acquired the Ripley Castle estate with its medieval manor house as her dowry.
The castle has magnificent grounds, lakes, deer park, walled gardens, hothouses and kitchen garden. It is a wedding venue and every year hosts Ripley Show, this year on August 11.
The estate will go on the market in the autumn. The sale is likely also to include the pub, hotel and restaurant, The Boars Head and a few houses in the village.
The family will continue to live nearby and “focus on their other interests”.
The statement added: “Most of the estate’s enterprises will continue to trade as normal and our valued clients, employees and tenants will be advised at the earliest opportunity of any changes to this plan”.
Former chief executive of Carter Jonas Mark Granger said: “It will certainly be a surprise to people in the area and Sir Thomas decided to make the announcement now in order to give tenants and employees as much notice as possible in relation to the sale of the estate, which is likely to be started in the autumn.”
