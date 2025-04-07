Now that the flowers are in bloom, the days are longer and the sun is out people will be looking for beautiful places to go for a walk to embrace the weather - here is our list of best spring walks in Yorkshire.

Now that spring is here and the Easter holidays are upon us, families will be looking for places to visit in Yorkshire to spend time with their children and enjoy the sunny weather.

Lucky for us, Yorkshire is populated with many stunning vistas, landscapes, scenery and a variety of wildlife species that come to life during this season.

The village of Buckden nestling at the foot of Buckden Pike in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Organisations which benefit farming and rural life have been granted financial help from NFU Mutual with applications now open for 2023 funding. Picture Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson

We have selected our favourite spots in Yorkshire to go for a spring walk.

Best spring walks in Yorkshire

Buckden to Kettlewell walk

Distance: 4 miles (one to two hours)

On this trail you will get stunning views of the Yorkshire Dales and it’s part of the Dales Way footpath. It follows the River Wharfe as it winds its way through fields and farmland and between the dry-stone walls. For wildlife enthusiasts, you will find kingfishers, trout and other animals in and around the water.

Ingleton Waterfalls Trail

Distance: 4.3 miles (between two to four hours)

The trail follows a clear footpath that runs on the edge of the two rivers and offers remarkable views of the waterfalls. The trail includes many steps and it is advisable to wear walking boots or strong shoes.

A man jumps into Beezley Falls, one of the many Waterfall along the Ingleton Waterfall Trail. | James Hardisty

Grosmont to Goathland

Distance: 3.7 miles (one and a half hours)

This walk is considered an easy route and is very popular with runners and walkers alike. It is also known to be a good walk for children as you return on a steam train. The route follows a path via the Beck Hole pub, so you can grab a drink and lunch on the way.

Farndale Daffodil Walk

Distance: 3.5 miles (two hours)

The best time to embark on this walk is between mid-March and mid-April as the daffodils are usually out during that period. However, this is a beautiful route whatever the weather and whatever the season. The daffodil fields and woodland are privately owned.

Beautiful daffodils at Farndale. | Richard Ponter

Studley Royal deer park walk

Distance: 3 miles (one hour - moderate)

On this circular route you can look out for some of the 300 wild deer that live at the park.

Pennyman estate walk at Ormesby Hall

Distance: 1.5 miles (35-50 minutes - easy)

Take a casual stroll across Ormesby’s parkland and through the woodland where you can observe and listen out for wildlife and take in the beautiful views of the former Pennyman family estate.

Ravenscar

Distance: 1.4 miles (short trail is 45 minutes) or 2.3 miles (full trail is one and a half hours)

On this walk you can learn all about Ravenscar’s history and there are two additional routes if you want to lengthen your walk. One of these routes takes you to the old Peak Alum Works where you can learn about the production process of dyeing cloth. Another route passes by an abandoned brickworks and disused Victorian railway bridge. There are plenty of wildlife to explore here and it provides stunning views across Robin Hood’s Bay.

Menagerie Garden walk at Nostell

Distance: 1.4 miles (45 minutes)

This walk takes you on a path to the beautiful lakeside that winds through the gardens at Nostell where you can explore the Menagerie Garden. This garden used to be the home of exotic birds and monkeys.

Brimham Rocks

Distance: 1.3 miles (one hour)