The inaugural Temple Newsam Food Festival will take place in Leeds - here is a lineup of the chefs, musicians and activities at the event.

The Temple Newsam Food Festival will be taking place in Leeds on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, 2025, bringing international foods, independent businesses, local entertainers and performing arts.

There will be representation of a variety of cultures and international flavours including the Street Food arena, a mixture of global cuisines, delicacies and desserts.

There will also be an artisan market that will include a range of small businesses, local entrepreneurs providing baked goods, hand-made crafts, experiences and arts and crafts.

The festival. (Pic credit: Temple Newsam Food Festival)

Festival-goers can also visit a selection of independent bars serving cocktails, spirits, cider and wine as well as lagers, IPAs and ales.

Festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a brand-new event in such a wonderful location.

“It’s been in the works for a while now, so to finally have preparations underway is really exciting.

“Temple Newsam is the perfect setting for a celebration that pays tribute to the rich culture and diversity of the Leeds area.”

Assistant festival manager, Izaak Shuttleworth, said: “Leeds has a wealth of fantastic traders and entrepreneurs, and it’s a massive privilege to showcase them in such a historic location.

“We can’t wait to highlight the very best of what Leeds has to offer.”

Lineup of chefs at Temple Newsam Festival

Saturday, August 16

Charlie Lowe (HG1 Bakes)

Michael Cummings (The Drover’s Arms)

Chris Hobson (The View)

Sunday, August 17

Rekha Sonigra (Mango Restaurant)

Bobby Geetha (Fleur, Kerala Kanteen, Nesso Coffee)

Doug Crampton (Eight at Gazegill)

Daljit Singh (Punjabi Heaven)

Lineup of musicians

Saturday, August 16

Will Forrester Smooth Sax - 11am

Leeds Project Big Band - 12.15pm

Hannah Goodall - 1.30pm

Washboard Resonators - 2.45pm

Johnny Storm Band - 4pm

Ska Britannia - 5.45pm

Live Ibiza Sax - 7pm

Sunday, August 17

Smooth Sax - 11am

Jess and Will Forrester - 11.45am

Washboard Resonators - 1pm

Marti and Ritch - 2.15pm

Danny Charles Band - 3.30pm

We Are Champion - 5.15pm

Live Ibiza Sax - 6.20pm

Lineup of live family entertainment

Saturday, August 16

The Magic Matt Show (kids magic and circus show) - 11am-11.40am

John Kimmons (family comedy magic show) - 12pm-12.40pm

Matthew J Magic (magic and variety show and fire) - 1pm-1.40pm

John Kimmons (magic ventriloquism show) - 2pm-2.40pm

Matthew J Magic (magic and variety show and added danger) - 3pm-3.40pm

John Kimmons (comedy magician and ventriloquist)

Sunday, August 17

The Magic Matt Show (kids magic and circus show) - 11am-11.40am

John Kimmons (family comedy magic show) - 12pm-12.40pm

Matthew J Magic (magic and variety show and fire) - 1pm-1.40pm

John Kimmons (magic ventriloquism show) - 2pm-2.40pm

Matthew J Magic (magic and variety show and added danger) - 3pm-3.40pm