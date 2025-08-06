Temple Newsam Food Festival 2025: Lineup of chefs, musicians and family-friendly activities at Leeds’ new food and drink festival
The Temple Newsam Food Festival will be taking place in Leeds on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, 2025, bringing international foods, independent businesses, local entertainers and performing arts.
There will be representation of a variety of cultures and international flavours including the Street Food arena, a mixture of global cuisines, delicacies and desserts.
There will also be an artisan market that will include a range of small businesses, local entrepreneurs providing baked goods, hand-made crafts, experiences and arts and crafts.
Festival-goers can also visit a selection of independent bars serving cocktails, spirits, cider and wine as well as lagers, IPAs and ales.
Festival director, Michael Johnston, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to host a brand-new event in such a wonderful location.
“It’s been in the works for a while now, so to finally have preparations underway is really exciting.
“Temple Newsam is the perfect setting for a celebration that pays tribute to the rich culture and diversity of the Leeds area.”
Assistant festival manager, Izaak Shuttleworth, said: “Leeds has a wealth of fantastic traders and entrepreneurs, and it’s a massive privilege to showcase them in such a historic location.
“We can’t wait to highlight the very best of what Leeds has to offer.”
Lineup of chefs at Temple Newsam Festival
Saturday, August 16
Charlie Lowe (HG1 Bakes)
Michael Cummings (The Drover’s Arms)
Chris Hobson (The View)
Sunday, August 17
Rekha Sonigra (Mango Restaurant)
Bobby Geetha (Fleur, Kerala Kanteen, Nesso Coffee)
Doug Crampton (Eight at Gazegill)
Daljit Singh (Punjabi Heaven)
Lineup of musicians
Saturday, August 16
Will Forrester Smooth Sax - 11am
Leeds Project Big Band - 12.15pm
Hannah Goodall - 1.30pm
Washboard Resonators - 2.45pm
Johnny Storm Band - 4pm
Ska Britannia - 5.45pm
Live Ibiza Sax - 7pm
Sunday, August 17
Smooth Sax - 11am
Jess and Will Forrester - 11.45am
Washboard Resonators - 1pm
Marti and Ritch - 2.15pm
Danny Charles Band - 3.30pm
We Are Champion - 5.15pm
Live Ibiza Sax - 6.20pm
Lineup of live family entertainment
Saturday, August 16
The Magic Matt Show (kids magic and circus show) - 11am-11.40am
John Kimmons (family comedy magic show) - 12pm-12.40pm
Matthew J Magic (magic and variety show and fire) - 1pm-1.40pm
John Kimmons (magic ventriloquism show) - 2pm-2.40pm
Matthew J Magic (magic and variety show and added danger) - 3pm-3.40pm
John Kimmons (comedy magician and ventriloquist)
Sunday, August 17
The Magic Matt Show (kids magic and circus show) - 11am-11.40am
John Kimmons (family comedy magic show) - 12pm-12.40pm
Matthew J Magic (magic and variety show and fire) - 1pm-1.40pm
John Kimmons (magic ventriloquism show) - 2pm-2.40pm
Matthew J Magic (magic and variety show and added danger) - 3pm-3.40pm
John Kimmons (comedy magician and ventriloquist) - 4pm-4.40pm
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.