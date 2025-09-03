Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I drove through the Yorkshire Dales on the way to The Forbidden Corner - dubbed the strangest place in Yorkshire - I was excited and curious.

I hadn’t been to the popular attraction in 15 years and over that time, not only had the attraction gone through various changes, but I had too.

My priorities are different now than they were over a decade ago, so I didn’t know what to expect.

The Yorkshire Post reporter Liana Jacob at the burping dragon entrance.

The attraction is tucked away in the Yorkshire Dales with the nearest towns being Middleham and Leyburn.

When I first visited in 2010, it really was a hidden gem.

At that time, we didn't have the technology we have today; my phone didn’t have the internet and to find a place like this it would more likely have been through word of mouth.

The Forbidden Corner is now a very popular place.

Intricate sculptures.

My dad accompanied me on this trip - the weather wasn’t the best that day.

It was gloomy, cloudy and it rained on occasion. However, that didn’t dampen my spirits when we explored the place.

Two features that had not been there last time I visited were restaurants The Saddle Room (first opened in 2014) and White Goose Pizza Co (opened this year).

After we showed our tickets, we walked through the very unusual entrance called the ‘burping dragon’; children couldn’t get enough of it.

Pizza and garlic breat at White Goose Pizza Co.

I, however, was startled every time I walked through the dragon’s mouth.

The venue looked beautiful even with the dull weather and the labyrinth looked much more structured and neat than it did 15 years ago.

Weaving through the various passages was so confusing; I felt like I was Alice In Wonderland.

There were also a few signs with riddles on them that made the journey even more interesting.

Liana at Forbidden Corner in 2010.

As we walked through I didn’t realise how much of this place I had forgotten.

Many of the sculptures were the same including the family of bears sculpture.

Over the top of the maze I could see a glimpse of the stunning Yorkshire Dales and I was eager to get closer to take some pictures.

It certainly lived up to being the strangest place I had been to. Somehow it’s become stranger with new and terrifying-looking sculptures and the varying designs that made it harder to find our way out.

I didn’t get very far into the maze before I stumbled into the cafe and gift shop that have been around since 1994. They’ve definitely made some changes. The menu had more options this time and I realised how hungry I was when I looked at the food.

Garden at Forbidden Corner.

I heard about The Saddle Room and I was eager to browse the menu. In 2014 the restaurant was converted from former racehorse stables.

The atmosphere was gorgeous; it was a cellar-style venue with brick walls and booths with seats. It felt more casual than other restaurants but much more formal than a pub.

I wasn’t prepared for the prices of the main dishes which ranged from £18 to £20 and I didn’t want to eat anything too heavy that day, so I wandered over to The Forbidden Corner’s newest addition: White Goose Pizza Co.

This place was more my scene; the atmosphere was just like the previous restaurant and since it was dry, we decided to sit outside in one of their cool booths.

My dad and I shared a Pepperoni Divola pizza and a Focaccia Garlic and Cheese starter - both were delicious. They were made fresh from the pizza oven and the staff were very friendly and accommodating. We had the glorious view of the dales to look at while we indulged in our meal.

When we satisfied our stomachs, we got back to the maze and aimed to finish it. We soon managed to find our way to the paved area that provides a breathtaking view across Coverdale Valley. Sitting on a bench and looking out at the landscape, it all came flooding back to me. This was the same view I saw 15 years ago but my perspective changed. I didn’t truly appreciate it then as I did this time. This was the moment I had been waiting for and I’m so glad this hadn’t changed.

I laughed to myself as I had been craning my neck before trying to take pictures of the Yorkshire Dales view from behind the bushes of the maze.

As we walked deeper into the maze, we came across a beautiful garden that had a tower and a bridge. The area was stunning to look at and I felt excited to climb the spiral staircase within the tower. I remembered this place from the last time. The upper floor opened us up to a wider view of the maze.

We also came across a passageway that got narrower and narrower as we walked through it; 15 years ago I would have been able to crawl through that space, not this time though. I don’t usually feel claustrophobic, but that time I did.

I really enjoyed the mystery of walking through the maze, going around in circles and getting lost. I felt like a child again. Over the years they have certainly refined the map to make it more structured and confusing.