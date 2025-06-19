Eating crumble with frozen custard, queuing hours to buy a York Ghost from The Shambles, and climbing the 199 steps to Whitby Abbey are all trending ideas after being shared on social media.

So-called ‘TikTok Tourism’ is on the rise - and has even led to such a rise in visitors that St Mary’s Church in Whitby had to put up a sign explaining that fictional character Dracula doesn’t have a grave there.

Here’s why social media is raising a new generation of young people who are ditching booze for beauty spots.

Stepping foot into the centre of York on a sunny day, you’ll find the place awash with TikTokers and social media snappers.

York Minster, Lads 'n Dads in Pudsey, and Frozen Custard Crumble from the Shambles Market

Granted, York has long been a favourite among tourists, but some hotspots are gaining in popularity due to being posted online. The Harry Potter-esque Shambles are always a favourite haunt, as is York’s City Walls and Minster.

In the shadow of the Minster lies Yorkshire jewellers Azendi, who the famous stained glass window of the gothic cathedral has inspired. Locals say that couples who kiss under it will stay together forever. As a nod to this romantic heritage, Azendi has now designed its own Heart of Yorkshire jewellery collection.

For an arty shot of the minister, head to Low Petergate or Chapter House Street. Due to TikTok, the Minister has a much younger demographic of visitors added to the mix nowadays.

Guy Fawkes Inn is another popular attraction for social media snappers, which serves a now viral steak and ale pie for £22.50. Staff at the Inn told The Yorkshire Post earlier this year that sales of the pie have tripled since Kalani, a TikTok influencer, declared his love for the pie.

Chapter House Street Photo: Robert Harrison

If you’re travelling in Yorkshire, you want to do it on a steam train and jump aboard the North Yorkshire Moors train and take a shot at Goathland, which was a filming location for Heartbeat and Harry Potter.

If you’re a film buff, you may also want to try the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, where The Railway Children was filmed. You could then jump off at Haworth, the home of the Brontës.

Recently, a photo of The Hawthorne pub in Haworth went viral online due to the beauty of the place. It looked so visually stunning that people who’d never been, assumed it was an AI image.

It’s all about the experience too, with Oh Hello Pottery and Bakery in Leeds getting so many adult visitors, it has now collaborated with the local bakery to expand into one large premises offering pottery painting and trendy cake making.

The Yorkshire Post reporter Sophie Mei Lan tries George a Green Fisheries which has racked up hundreds of thousands of views from chippy lovers on TikTok

Also in Pudsey, Leeds there’s a popular card trading shop Lads ‘n Dads, which started as a TikTok channel and now sells and trades Pokémon cards and games. In less than a year, they've sold over 200,000 packs of cards.

The Forbidden Corner theme park, in Leyburn, is no longer just for kids either, as social media snappers head to the strangest place in the world for ‘content.’

It’s obligatory to get videos walking through strange doorways and posing in the mystical gardens. That said, you may end up getting lost in the labyrinth of surprises.

The Forbidden Corner is one of the most viewed places in Yorkshire on TikTok.

Food and drink are another huge pull with bars and pubs almost becoming amusement arcades in their own right.

Yard Ball in Sheffield offers a retro football experience, and it has received millions of views on TikTok since it opened last year.

Sheffield bakery La Croissanteria has been inundated with orders for its fish finger croissants after going viral online. They have since been visited by a range of journalists and online influencers.

For something sweet, try Dolly’s Desserts in Barnsley which started from a stall in Barnsley Market. Since it went viral on TikTok, they have expanded into their own purpose-built store in The Glassworks due to their decadent sweet treats such as gelato, chocolate bubble waffles and ice cream rolls.

When in Harrogate, however, you have to pap yourself outside Betty’s, even if you can’t be bothered to wait in the queue for a Fat Rascal. These rugged-looking Yorkshire scones are huge with a glazed cherry on top.

Off-grid retreats are also trending too such as Catgill Farm - a luxurious glamping getaway on Bolton Abbey Estate. You can stay in a range of bell tents, lodges, and even stargazing domes complete with hot tubs, fire pits, and BBQs. They amass millions of views on their TikTok videos.

Some businesses struggle to keep up with demand, such as the 1950s-style ex-council house, 30 East Drive in Pontefract. It is rumoured to be one of the most haunted places in the UK. ().

You may also bump into glamorous hikers with all the gear and no idea how to navigate without Google Maps. Falling Foss tea rooms and waterfalls are popular online.

Although locals in the Yorkshire Dales said their green spaces were ‘under siege’ due to TikTok tourism.