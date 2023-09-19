Things to do with family along the Yorkshire Coast in October including fossil hunting at Robin Hood’s Bay and birdwatching at Bempton Cliffs where 2016 film Dad’s Army starring Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and Sarah Lancashire was filmed
Tourism experience company Route YC has rounded up a variety of attractions along the coast, including the Spurn Point to the coves of Whitby, the golden sandy beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington as well as Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.
From driving and sailing to bikes, hikes and observing wildlife, families are encouraged to create their own outdoor adventure around the Yorkshire Coast and countryside this October half term, as well as spending more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer.
The focus of the campaign is on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism; cultural immersion and local experiences; adventure and outdoor activities; wellness and relaxation; and food and drink tourism.
Bempton Cliffs and Sewerby Hall and Gardens are on the list, two locations where 2016 film Dad’s Army was filmed.
The film stars Toby Jones, Bill Nighy, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tom Courtenay, Blake Harrison, Michael Gambon and Sarah Lancashire.
Things to do with the family along the Yorkshire Coast in October
Falling Foss Waterfall
Enjoy the stunning views of Falling Foss waterfall; set in the beautiful woodlands, the 30ft waterfall is especially impressive in autumn after rainfall with the cascading water framed by golden foliage.
Nearby, visit the Hermitage, a cave carved from a huge boulder dating back to the 1700s and believed to have once been home to a local hermit.
Whitby Abbey illuminations
Every evening from Saturday, October 21 to Tuesday, October 31, the gothic splendour of Whitby Abbey ruins will be illuminated.
You can also discover about the story of Dracula as Bram Stoker’s story is brought to life and the attraction is suitable for everyone, though booking is essential.
The Drinking Dinosaur at Flamborough Head
You can visit the natural rock formations at Flamborough Head near Bridlington and set younger family members the challenge of spotting The Drinking Dinosaur.
You can also run or walk on the beautiful beaches nearby and Bridlington has two award winning sandy beaches, South Beach and North Beach, gorgeous in any weather.
Withernsea Fish Trail
Discover interesting sculpture on the Withernsea Fish Trail, which includes artwork and contributions by local artists, community groups and school and reflects the diversity of fish and shellfish species found in the waters off the Holderness coast and Withernsea’s fishing heritage.
Begin the trail at ‘The Crab’ created by local sculptor Emma Stothard.
North Yorkshire Waterpark
For adrenaline seekers, the North Yorkshire Waterpark has exciting activities and water sports.
Try paddleboarding, ziplining or kayaking, or perhaps a more pedalo with younger kids, there are fun activities for all ages and abilities.
Withernsea adventure playground
There is a zip wire and a large activity area; it’s a great place for kids of all ages to play.
Qualified play rangers on site supervise the activities with a focus on trying new things.
Dinosaur coast
You can go fossil hunting in Robin Hood’s Bay; the Yorkshire Coast is also known as the Dinosaur Coast and is the perfect day out for dinosaur enthusiasts of all ages.
Go hunting for ammonites, belemnites and the delightfully named devil’s toenails (gryphaea).
After stormy weather is the best time to look and Robin Hood’s Bay also has fascinating rockpools.
Sea Life Scarborough
You can have an underwater adventure at Sea Life in Scarborough and meet sharks, rays and spider crabs.
With interactive rock pools, play areas and friendly staff, this is a family favourite for a wet weather day.
RSPB Bempton Cliffs
Enjoy a bit of birdwatching at Bempton Cliffs; it’s a stunning spot, with white cliffs, wildflowers and incredible sea views.
Its staggering white cliffs, beautiful wildflowers, spectacular views of the sea, and thousands of nesting birds. From the RSPB centre borrow a backpack with binoculars and spotters guides so help your young people get excited about bird identification.
Bempton Cliffs is home to gannets, kittiwakes and even puffins and there are well-maintained walking trails including some that are suitable for young children.
Sewerby Hall and Gardens
Take a trip into Sewerby Hall’s past; built in the Georgian era with later additions, the house is now presented as an Edwardian country house.
Children can dress up in Edwardian clothing, interact with costumed guides and play with Edwardian toys.
Outside there are more than 50 acres of gardens to explore, and a zoo which makes for the perfect family day out.