There are plenty of extreme activities to experience in Yorkshire for thrill seekers - here is a list of our top choices.

Summer is the perfect time for thrill seekers to try something new and there are many places in Yorkshire just for that.

Whether you are caving near Harrogate, kitesurfing in Bridlington or bungee jumping in Whitby - there’s an extreme sport for everyone.

We have selected six activities for you to explore for your next adventure.

Oliver Bowerman, looking at the majestic rock formations discovered inside the new cave system called 'C-Chamber'. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)Oliver Bowerman, looking at the majestic rock formations discovered inside the new cave system called 'C-Chamber'. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
Thrill seeking activities in Yorkshire

Kitesurfing at Bridlington beach

With the sand and shingle beach, Bridlington is an attractive spot for kitesurfing where you can take a glimpse at breathtaking views of the impressive chalk cliffs of Flamborough Head.

The cliffs are the habitat of a variety of sea birds including gannets and puffins and if you are looking for fun activities on the ground, you can explore the rock pools.

Brimham Rocks. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)Brimham Rocks. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)
Abseiling at How Stean Gorge

Abseiling is the unique experience of leaning backward off a steep drop while being lowered down on a rope, as explained on the How Stean Gorge website.

Whether you use your feet for a controlled drop down a ridge or whether you are lowered off a structure into a free hanging space, you will be secured in a harness.

There are four Yorkshire Abseiling Experiences at How Stean Gorge: during a rock climbing session, during a caving expedition, at the beginning of the gorge walking/ghyll scrambling session, or during canyoning.

A kite surfer. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)A kite surfer. (Pic credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images)
Rock climbing at Brimham Rocks

At Brimham, the land is varied and the landscape is stunning which makes it one of the most diverse and beautiful places in Yorkshire for rock climbing.

There are no guides, so you will need to know what to bring and how to stay safe.

Bungee jumping in Whitby

At Larpool Viaduct, you can jump from a height of 42 metres over water.

It is also considered the only bridge bungee jump in England.

Coasteering in Scarborough

To embark on coasteering, you will need to wear a specialist full body wetsuit, recreational buoyancy aid, whitewater helmet and suitable footwear. Staff at Scarborough Surf School provide all the required equipment and you will need to bring only swimwear and a towel.

This extreme sport is a combination of wild swimming along sea cliffs, exploring gullies, caves, cracks and different rock formations formed by the sea and traversing the lower level sea cliffs on foot above water and lastly climbing the cliffs of different jumping locations.

The jumps can vary between one to 10 metres in height.

Caving at Stump Cross Caverns

You can book a caving session with the landowner and Stump Cross Caverns offers two unique cave experiences: a natural light tour and a UV light tour.

The venue provides safety equipment such as hard hats and torches and as the caves remain a consistent temperature of around 7C all year round, visitors should dress comfortably and consider comfortable shoes.

