With the cliffs, beaches and nature reserves along the Yorkshire coast, there are plenty of activities to enjoy this Valentine’s Day for those who love wildlife, hiking and seek a thrill.

Valentine’s Day this year falls on a Tuesday and couples across the country will be looking for ways to treat their loved ones. The Yorkshire coast runs from the Tees estuary to the Humber estuary, on the east coast of England.

The town of Scarborough lies between 10 and 230 feet above sea level, from the harbour rising steeply north and west towards limestone cliffs. It is the largest holiday resort on the Yorkshire coast and the biggest seaside town in North Yorkshire, with a population of 61,749.

These date ideas are perfect for couples who want to do something less conventional this Valentine’s Day. Route YC has collated a list of things to do for couples who love nature, hiking, history and adventure.

Bempton Cliff's and Thornwick Nab from Thornwick Bay, Flamborough. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

1 - The walkers and hikers

Explore the RSPB Bempton Cliffs, one of the most popular wildlife spots in England. It is a must for couples who love the outdoors.

For those who want to extend their walk, there is the breath-taking coastal path to Flamborough Head, passing North Landing and Selwicks Bay, before reaching the famous Flamborough Lighthouse.

Walled gardens at Sewerby Hall, near Bridlington. (Pic credit: Terry Carrott)

Another venue to check out is Sewerby Hall, a stunning Grade I listed house which is situated within a beautiful garden and 50 acres of parkland. You can admire the 360 degree views from the cliff tops or get up close to animals at the onsite zoo.

Go for a stroll or bike ride through Filey Brigg Country Park and the surrounding area including Filey Brigg Cliffs, where you can look out over the Bay from the peninsular.

For even more memorable Valentine’s moments together, wrap-up warm at the idyllic sunrise spot at Mappleton Beach near Hornsea, which is also a perfect setting for a walk, with the rugged cliff backdrop for that added bit of romance.

Couples can also make the most of Whitby’s location in the North York Moors by venturing into the National Park to experience a wealth of walks, waterfalls and beauty spots. The most well-known of these being Falling Foss, a perfect spot to grab a couple’s selfie in front of the 30-foot-high waterfall.

2 - The thrill seekers

Scarborough is the resort for couples who are searching for a bigger thrill and you can look out over the Yorkshire coastline from a whole new perspective with Scarborough Speedboat rides.

If your partner is extra adventurous, check out Dexter’s Surf School in Scarborough which provides activities on the waves including surf hire and lessons, kayak tours and paddle boarding lessons.

Away from the salt water in Scarborough, visitors can enjoy the slides, pools and spa at Alpamare or race on the new zip-line at North Yorkshire Water Park.

Scarborough Speedboat rides opening times (off peak):

Spring: February to April - open on weekends only from 12pm to 5pm (depending on the weather.

3 - The sightseers

For the sightseers, explore the coast’s history this Valentine’s Day and stop off at some of the more lesser-known landmarks on the coast.

The longest beach in the world is in Scarborough. Scarborough Train Station is home to the most extended railway bench globally and was constructed by William Bell on behalf of the North Eastern Railway in 1883.

Book lovers can visit Anne Bronte’s grave, located in St Mary’s burial ground off Castle Road to Scarborough. Author of ‘Agnes Grey’ and ‘The Tenant of Wildfell Hall’, Anne was often overshadowed by her famous sister, Charlotte, but her final resting place remains open to visitors.

A trip to Whitby wouldn’t be complete without climbing the 199 steps from the old town to St Mary’s Church. Literacy fans will know, it’s said that Dracula himself climbed those very stairs.

4 - The history lovers

Embrace the nostalgia of fairground games at Holdsworth amusements or travel back in time at the vintage transport museum at Scarborough Fair Collection which is filled with retro motors and bikes.

Scout Hornsea’s artistic heritage, with a visit to the Hornsea Museum where you will find artwork and original pottery that was once manufactured in the town. The Pottery Trail highlights the unique features of the area and unusual historical tale can be found at Bettison’s Folly, a distinctive piece of architecture found in between the museum and the mere.

Whitby is a gem of the Yorkshire coast where memorable stories can be found. Uncover centuries of history with a visit to Whitby Abbey which has been a destination for visitors for nearly 1,500 years. Situated on the East Cliff above Whitby, visitors can explore the ruins whilst taking in the breath-taking sea views.

5 - The wildlife wanderers

The Spurn Safari, near Withernsea, is a great venue to explore and appreciate the wildlife and natural beauty at Land’s End with your significant other.

Visitors rally over the dunes before reaching the peninsula at this safari. What is more, at Tunstall beach, there is a hidden beauty beneath the waves and when the tide is out fossils of an ancient forest on the seabed can be found. You may even find a keepsake or two as souvenirs of your adventure together.

Couples can also try Danes Dyke Nature Reserve in Bridlington, where more wildlife can be explored, wander down to the beach at the bottom, which is especially great to see at low tide with an abundance of rockpools to spot along the way.