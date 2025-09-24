Wentworth Woodhouse will be hosting its first Steampunk Weekend where visitors will be dressed up in period sci-fi costumes - here is what to expect at the event.

For the first time, Steampunk Weekend is coming to Wentworth Woodhouse on September 27 and 28, 2025, where the Victorian era is reimagined with a modern twist and a science fiction edge.

There will be a variety of displays and stalls to explore throughout the State Rooms in the Georgian house with extensive views over the former parkland.

The estate includes a deer park, gardens and grounds, lakes and will be hosting many exhibitions this weekend.

Two people dressed in period costumes at Wentworth Woodhouse. (Pic credit: Andy Dolan)

Wentworth Woodhouse was built for the 1st Marquess of Rockingham from circa 1725 and the work continued for more than four decades before it was passed onto the Fitzwilliam family.

The house is now owned by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust whose purpose is to regenerate the site.

The family-friendly event will welcome science fiction-based exhibitions on Doctor Who and Steampunk gadgetry, live music, more than 50 stalls inside the house throughout the Staterooms and Steampunk Morris dancing.

There will be a range of readings taking place at the Wentworth Woodhouse Library from published authors on horror, gothic, science fiction and inspirational genres.

A woman dressed in a Victorian costume at Wentworth Woodhouse. (Pic credit: Andy Dolan)

Organiser of Wentworth Woodhouse Steampunk Weekend, Andy Dolan, said: “We’re bringing a real carnival to the whole weekend.

“Wentworth Woodhouse has a beautiful setting; it’s three houses into one and it’s got one of the longest facades and grandest stately homes in the country.

“To have an opportunity to work with them and put on an event inside the house itself is a dream come true. The types of clothing and attire that our attendees wear really add something rather special to the setting, it really brings it to life.

“If you think about the Victorian times, Queen Victoria, Charles Dickens, Industrial Revolution, [the event] is very much based on that era and how steam was the predominant power.

“A lot of it comes from literary influences, the likes of HG Wells and people have taken on this science fiction [theme] where people create all of these fantastical outfits and gadgets, it’s a wonderful sight to see.

“The traders that we have there are very creative, they bring back real artisan skills that have been lost for many generations such as leatherwork, brasswork, even things like knitting and crocheting, fine jewellery, it’s a feast for the eyes.

“We really encourage families to be involved, we’ve got people of all ages here who are into this.”

