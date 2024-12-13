The Whitby Christmas market will return to the Yorkshire coast town with a new selection of independent businesses selling their products - here is what to expect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitby Artisan Christmas Market will take place at the Whitby Coliseum, located in the heart of the coastal town on Victoria Square near the railway station and bus station.

The event will open its doors at 10.30am on Saturday, December 14 and will finish at 4pm. Visitors can walk in for free and the organisers will be serving mulled wine, teas, coffee and mince pies from the Coliseum cafe all throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 15 local artisan makers selling their goods, from handcrafted wooden products to contemporary embroidery.

Abigail Featherstone who sells illustrations and pottery at the event. (Pic credit: Abigail Featherstone)

The event is indoors so weather won’t be an issue and the venue also has wheelchair access, however, dogs are not permitted to enter the venue unless they are guide or assist dogs.

The stallholders attending this year are as follows:

The Whitby Witch

Zara Noble

Sea Glass From The Past Whitby

Emily Georgina Jones

Emma Yeoman

Abigail Featherstone

Lady Luck Brewery

Macramade By Jenna

Georgina Estill

Velvet and Hide

Lydia May Hann

The Woodman

Bees on Toast

Hilary Thorpe

Tom-O