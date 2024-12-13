Whitby Artisan Christmas Market: What visitors can expect at the festive event held in the Yorkshire coast town
The Whitby Artisan Christmas Market will take place at the Whitby Coliseum, located in the heart of the coastal town on Victoria Square near the railway station and bus station.
The event will open its doors at 10.30am on Saturday, December 14 and will finish at 4pm. Visitors can walk in for free and the organisers will be serving mulled wine, teas, coffee and mince pies from the Coliseum cafe all throughout the day.
There will be 15 local artisan makers selling their goods, from handcrafted wooden products to contemporary embroidery.
The event is indoors so weather won’t be an issue and the venue also has wheelchair access, however, dogs are not permitted to enter the venue unless they are guide or assist dogs.
The stallholders attending this year are as follows:
- The Whitby Witch
- Zara Noble
- Sea Glass From The Past Whitby
- Emily Georgina Jones
- Emma Yeoman
- Abigail Featherstone
- Lady Luck Brewery
- Macramade By Jenna
- Georgina Estill
- Velvet and Hide
- Lydia May Hann
- The Woodman
- Bees on Toast
- Hilary Thorpe
- Tom-O
The Coliseum was originally a redundant cinema building, which was bought by the Whitby Area Development Trust in 1998 and converted into a community centre which included self-contained accommodation for adults with learning difficulties. The building now offers office space, meeting rooms, a community cafe and a 90-seat theatre.
