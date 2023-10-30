All Sections
Whitby Goth Weekend 2023: 14 photos show community’s dedication to 29-year-old goth event on Sunday as people in costumes brave rainy weather on streets of Yorkshire Coast town that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Hundreds of dedicated people dressed up in costumes turned up at Whitby Goth Weekend on Sunday despite the rainy weather - here are some of the highlights.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:56 GMT

October Whitby Goth Weekend this year started on Friday, October 27 and its last day was held on Sunday, October 29.

There were more than 100 attendees - including a dog - who turned up on Sunday and came prepared with umbrellas.

Here are some of the best photos from the event on Sunday taken by PA photographer Danny Lawson.

A close up of a goth enthusiast dressed up for the event and shielding from the rain.

A close up of a goth enthusiast dressed up for the event and shielding from the rain.

Hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town for the third day of the event despite the rainy weather.

Hundreds of goths descend on the seaside town for the third day of the event despite the rainy weather.

A dog wearing a bowler hat attending the gothic-themed event.

A dog wearing a bowler hat attending the gothic-themed event.

Visitors didn’t let the rainy weather deter them from getting dressed up and attending the event.

Visitors didn't let the rainy weather deter them from getting dressed up and attending the event.

