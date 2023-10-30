Whitby Goth Weekend 2023: 14 photos show community’s dedication to 29-year-old goth event on Sunday as people in costumes brave rainy weather on streets of Yorkshire Coast town that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Hundreds of dedicated people dressed up in costumes turned up at Whitby Goth Weekend on Sunday despite the rainy weather - here are some of the highlights.
October Whitby Goth Weekend this year started on Friday, October 27 and its last day was held on Sunday, October 29.
There were more than 100 attendees - including a dog - who turned up on Sunday and came prepared with umbrellas.
Here are some of the best photos from the event on Sunday taken by PA photographer Danny Lawson.
