Whitby Goth Weekend returns to the Yorkshire Coast - here are some of the best photos from the first day.

Whitby Goth Weekend is a bi-annual music festival that takes place in April and October celebrating the gothic subculture and was first founded in 1994.

Organised by Jo Hampshire, the event celebrates the alternative goth genre and consists of two nights of live bands and three days of alternative trade stalls at Whitby Leisure Centre and Whitby Brunswick Centre.

This year the event starts on Friday, October 27 and finishes on Sunday, October 29 ahead of Halloween where a large number of visitors dress up for the occasion. The weekend now attracts other alternative subcultures such as Victorian vampires, rockers, punks and members of the steampunk subgenre.

1 . Whitby Goth Weekend Rachael Divers from Barnsley dressed up for the event posing by the pier. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Goth Weekend Kevin Moore, Connor Lewis-Freeman and Tracey Lewis-Freeman from Dudley travelled to Whitby for the event. Photo: Marisa Cashill Photo Sales