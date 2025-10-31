Whitby Goth Museum returns to the coastal town that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula - here is everything you need to know.

Whitby Goth Weekend is a bi-annual alternative festival that celebrates the goth subculture and since its founding in 1994 by Jo Hampshire, it has evolved into an internationally observed event.

It incorporates the Bizarre Bazaar alternative market featuring 100 indoor stalls and the festival welcomes more than 8,000 visitors from around the world.

There is a mixture of live music, extensive shopping, and visitors in elaborate costumes from top hats to tailcoats parading through Whitby’s atmospheric Victorian streets.

The autumn festival takes place across the town from October 30 to November 2, 2025. This year the markets will be open from 10am to 5pm every day at two locations: Whitby Leisure Centre and Brunswick Centre

A number of popular bands have performed at Whitby Goth Weekend over the years, including The Damned.

Live music will start at 6pm on each day across the weekend and Friday’s lineup will be: Imperial Age, Black Lakes, Celavi, and Victor and the Bully.

Saturday’s lineup will be: Maldi Luna, Undertheskin, The Skeletal Family, and Zeitgeist Zero.

Sunday’s lineup will be: Nin - UK Tribute, Audio Rage, Angels of Darkness, Cover of Dark, and Charming Disaster.

On Friday from 3pm to 5pm there will be a Mini Moshers Halloween Party with games, prizes, crafts and competitions at The Revenant Lounge at The Royal Hotel, West Cliff.

On Saturday there will be a Horror Quiz from 3pm to 5pm at The Revenant Lounge as well as a Spooky Bingo on Sunday.