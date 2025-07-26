The Whitby Traction Engine Rally will return to the Yorkshire coast with a variety of entertainment including magic shows, motorcycle stunts and firework displays.

The traction engine rally will take place next to the ruins of Whitby Abbey and in the main arena, there will be a variety of stunts performed as part of the StuntWorld Show.

They will be performing a range of motorcycle stunts, quad stunts, car two-wheel driving and roll over quad stunts.

A show called Magic Mike will also be held at the event featuring magic tricks, ventriloquism, balloon modelling, juggling and more.

Scarborough Fair Stage Show will be showcasing a variety of family entertainment over the weekend, performing with a group of singers, dancers and entertainers.

There will also be displays of exhibits including traction engines, fairground organs, vintage cars, classic motorcycles, military vehicles, miniature steam engines, stationary engines and vintage tractors, as well as a tractor pulling area.

Trade stands, working displays, funfair rides, children’s entertainment will be available along with a bar.

On Saturday evening, the steam fair entertainer Dr Busker will be live on stage, performing a mix and there will also be a firework display.