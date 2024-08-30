This is the last weekend in August and families will want to end summer on a high note - here are some events taking place across the Yorkshire coast to get you in the summer mood.

It may be the last weekend in August but along the coast summer is in full swing with a variety of events held in various towns and villages.

There’s something for everyone whether you enjoy a festival dedicated to pirates, whether you love to observe creatures in rockpools or embarking on a cycling tour along the jewel coastline.

It’s set to be sunny and warm throughout the weekend along the coast according to the Met Office, so get your bags packed and explore the best beaches and seasides.

Five events taking place along the Yorkshire coast this weekend

Whitby Pirate Festival

Date: From Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1

Location: Throughout Whitby with most pirates gathering down by the harbour.

What’s on: There will be a variety of events, performances and activities for pirates all weekend including swashbuckling. There will be stalls, entertainment, competitions, treasure hunts and more. This year marks the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Rockpooling at Robin Hood’s Bay

Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 10am to 11am

Location: Old Coastguard Station, Robin Hood's Bay, YO22 4SJ.

What’s on: The sessions include observing and investigating the creatures that live in rockpools including anemones, hermit crabs and sea slugs.

Outdoor Land Art in Scarborough

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 from 11am to 1pm

Location: Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, Scarborough, YO11 2PW.

What’s on: Coastal Ecologies artist James Brunt will guide you as you make land art and you’ll be invited to stop, listen, play and respond to the local environment using natural materials.

Fun Day Out in Scarborough

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 from 11am to 5pm

Location: Lady Edith’s Drive, Scarborough, YO12 5RN.

What’s on: Families and friends are welcome to visit and enjoy the festivities where there will be adult 5a-side, a hog roast, bouncy castle, mobile bar, a sweet stall and other games.

Guided Cycling Holiday at the Yorkshire Coast for Women

Date: Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, 2024 from 10am to 10pm

Location: 8 Kingston Garth, Fylingthorpe, Whitby, YO22 4UN.