Yorkshire coast events: Five events and activities taking place along the jewel coastline this weekend including Whitby Pirate Festival and a guided cycling tour
It may be the last weekend in August but along the coast summer is in full swing with a variety of events held in various towns and villages.
There’s something for everyone whether you enjoy a festival dedicated to pirates, whether you love to observe creatures in rockpools or embarking on a cycling tour along the jewel coastline.
It’s set to be sunny and warm throughout the weekend along the coast according to the Met Office, so get your bags packed and explore the best beaches and seasides.
Five events taking place along the Yorkshire coast this weekend
Whitby Pirate Festival
Date: From Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1
Location: Throughout Whitby with most pirates gathering down by the harbour.
What’s on: There will be a variety of events, performances and activities for pirates all weekend including swashbuckling. There will be stalls, entertainment, competitions, treasure hunts and more. This year marks the festival’s 20th anniversary.
Rockpooling at Robin Hood’s Bay
Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 10am to 11am
Location: Old Coastguard Station, Robin Hood's Bay, YO22 4SJ.
What’s on: The sessions include observing and investigating the creatures that live in rockpools including anemones, hermit crabs and sea slugs.
Outdoor Land Art in Scarborough
Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 from 11am to 1pm
Location: Scarborough Art Gallery, The Crescent, Scarborough, YO11 2PW.
What’s on: Coastal Ecologies artist James Brunt will guide you as you make land art and you’ll be invited to stop, listen, play and respond to the local environment using natural materials.
Fun Day Out in Scarborough
Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024 from 11am to 5pm
Location: Lady Edith’s Drive, Scarborough, YO12 5RN.
What’s on: Families and friends are welcome to visit and enjoy the festivities where there will be adult 5a-side, a hog roast, bouncy castle, mobile bar, a sweet stall and other games.
Guided Cycling Holiday at the Yorkshire Coast for Women
Date: Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, 2024 from 10am to 10pm
Location: 8 Kingston Garth, Fylingthorpe, Whitby, YO22 4UN.
What’s on: This is for avid female cyclists as it will be a three-day journey where you will travel through beautiful landscapes, charming villages and breath-taking coastal views. Experienced guides will lead you through stunning routes, according to your skill level.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.