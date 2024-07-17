Whitby Steampunk Weekend takes place twice a year and will return to the Yorkshire coast town this month - here is everything you need to know about the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whitby Steampunk Weekend was first held in 2017 and is considered to be one of the largest free Steampunk events in the country.

Thousands of people attend in their elaborate attire every February and July and it is suitable for families with all interests. There is a free daytime entry for them to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a number of activities, presentations, practical workshops and demonstrations lined up as well as Steampunk Retail Emporium which opens every Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend. (Pic credit: John Downey)

When is Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2024?

The event will run from Friday, July 26 to Monday, July 28.

However, the main events will take place on July 26 and 27.

What activities are taking place at Whitby Steampunk Weekend?

There will be around 70 purveyors with stalls selling a variety of merchandise along with live entertainment.

Free daytime activities include presentations on Whitby Ghosts and Legends, a History of Victorian Funeral Directors, book readings, and curators from the Whitby Museum who will talk guests through some of the curious and interesting artefacts and collections at the museum. They will also be providing a talk on ‘Perhaps the most extraordinary woman in the world’ Dorothy Ripley who was born in Whitby.

There are also various workshops and demonstrations expected at the event such as jewellery making and hat decorating for example, the Victorian martial art of self defence Bartitsu, Antagonistic, Ravens Morris and music from The Antipoet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Whitby Steampunk Weekend has evening entertainment lined up including the punk band Tenpole Tudor.

How to book tickets to Whitby Steampunk Weekend

While the overall event is free and doesn’t need booking, there are activities within the event that will need to be booked.

On July 26, the Tenpole Tudor will perform at Whitby Pavilion Theatre and tickets cost £20 (plus b/fee) and you can book a place by visiting the Ticketebo website.