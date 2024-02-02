The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival will be spread across three days from July 19 to July 21, 2024.

The lineup is star-studded with the biggest local celebrity chefs James Martin, David Myers and Si King from The Hairy Bikers returning to the event

The first event was held at Skipton Auction Mart in 2016 with 10,000 visitors and has grown ever since.

The Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers at the festival. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Chef demonstrations lineup

Visitors will enjoy an interactive cookery demonstration, sample some culinary delights and learn from top chefs as they share their culinary secrets.

The Le Gruyere Big Top Theatre Kitchen

You can see your favourite chef cook live with VIP tickets.

James Martin performs cookery demonstration. (Pic credit: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

James Martin (July 20)

The Hairy Bikers (July 21)

The Fine Dining Stage

A host of top quality AA Rosette and Michelin-star chefs will be creating a range of delicious dishes, hosted by Stephanie Moon and located in The Garden Field.

Ruth Hansom (Hansom Restaurant)

Ahmed Abdalla (The Grand, York)

Doug Crompton

The Dessert Stage

Visitors can join Great British Bake Off finalist, Sandy Bakes, to savour some sweet treats cooked by creative chefs, located in The Village Green Field.

Sandy Docherty (Sandy Bakes)

Stefan Rose (Grantley Hall)

Jenny McNeill (Ginger Jar Food)

The Skills Kitchen

Hosted by Marnie, chefs, butchers and bakers will be sharing their skills with guests with an opportunity to try it themselves.

Nick Evans (The Black Bull Balsham)

Matty Hind (The Clarendon Hebden, Grassington)

Greg Lewis (Sykes House Farm)

Live music lineup at Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2024

These artists will be performing at The Watering Hole Main Stage. The Timothy Taylors Yorkshire Meadow Stage and Village Green Stage lineups will be announced in due course.

Friday, July 19

Sounds of the 80s (5.30pm to 7.30pm)

Chesney Hawkes (8pm to 8.40pm)

Blue (9pm to 10pm)

Saturday, July 20

Pink tribute act (3pm to 4.30pm)

Heather Small (6.15pm to 7.15pm)

Katy Ellis as Taylor Swift (4.45pm to 6pm)

Brutus Gold’s Love Train (7.45pm to 10.45pm)

Sunday, July 21

The Dolly Show - Dolly Parton tribute act (3pm to 4pm)

The Real Thing (6pm to 7.30pm)

The Voice of Becky Hill with Naomi Murray (4.30pm to 5.30pm)