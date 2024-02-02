Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2024 lineup: James Martin and The Hairy Bikers to return to Yorkshire food festival along with a Taylor Swift tribute act
The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival will be spread across three days from July 19 to July 21, 2024.
The lineup is star-studded with the biggest local celebrity chefs James Martin, David Myers and Si King from The Hairy Bikers returning to the event
The first event was held at Skipton Auction Mart in 2016 with 10,000 visitors and has grown ever since.
Chef demonstrations lineup
Visitors will enjoy an interactive cookery demonstration, sample some culinary delights and learn from top chefs as they share their culinary secrets.
The Le Gruyere Big Top Theatre Kitchen
You can see your favourite chef cook live with VIP tickets.
James Martin (July 20)
The Hairy Bikers (July 21)
The Fine Dining Stage
A host of top quality AA Rosette and Michelin-star chefs will be creating a range of delicious dishes, hosted by Stephanie Moon and located in The Garden Field.
Ruth Hansom (Hansom Restaurant)
Ahmed Abdalla (The Grand, York)
Doug Crompton
The Dessert Stage
Visitors can join Great British Bake Off finalist, Sandy Bakes, to savour some sweet treats cooked by creative chefs, located in The Village Green Field.
Sandy Docherty (Sandy Bakes)
Stefan Rose (Grantley Hall)
Jenny McNeill (Ginger Jar Food)
The Skills Kitchen
Hosted by Marnie, chefs, butchers and bakers will be sharing their skills with guests with an opportunity to try it themselves.
Nick Evans (The Black Bull Balsham)
Matty Hind (The Clarendon Hebden, Grassington)
Greg Lewis (Sykes House Farm)
Live music lineup at Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival 2024
These artists will be performing at The Watering Hole Main Stage. The Timothy Taylors Yorkshire Meadow Stage and Village Green Stage lineups will be announced in due course.
Friday, July 19
Sounds of the 80s (5.30pm to 7.30pm)
Chesney Hawkes (8pm to 8.40pm)
Blue (9pm to 10pm)
Saturday, July 20
Pink tribute act (3pm to 4.30pm)
Heather Small (6.15pm to 7.15pm)
Katy Ellis as Taylor Swift (4.45pm to 6pm)
Brutus Gold’s Love Train (7.45pm to 10.45pm)
Sunday, July 21
The Dolly Show - Dolly Parton tribute act (3pm to 4pm)
The Real Thing (6pm to 7.30pm)
The Voice of Becky Hill with Naomi Murray (4.30pm to 5.30pm)
DJ Gok Wan (9pm to 10.45pm)
