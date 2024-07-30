The Yorkshire estate Scampston Hall will hold this year’s Traction Rally with a variety of vintage vehicle displays.

The popular event will return to the parkland with huge displays of exhibits, with more than 40 traction engines including Showman’s engines and pause to listen to traditional fairground organs historically used in travelling fairs and circuses, and dance organs from vintage ballrooms.

Visitors can wander around a large selection of vintage cars, commercials including lorries, fire engines, buses, etc, classic motorcycles, vintage tractors, military vehicles, miniature steam engines and stationary engines. An action-packed arena programme will start at 10.45am and run on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 2024 until 5pm.

There will also be new tricks and stunts for 2024 including Jez Avery’s Stunt Show which will provide a display showcasing four different types of vehicles featuring wheelies, stoppies, two-wheel driving, drifting, doughnuts, precision driving and much more.

Yorkshire traction engine rally tractor pulling. (Pic credit: Scampston Hall)

Blade, the bright orange Monster Truck, a classic car-crushing 1979 Jeep Wrangler show truck converted to carry passengers, will also make its debut at the rally this year.

The Scarborough Fair Collection returns once again with its stage show production providing an eclectic mix of singers, dancers and musicians.

The rally is not only for steam enthusiasts but also a perfect day out for families with plenty to keep everyone entertained. There will be vintage funfair rides, giant inflatables complete with slides and castles, bungee trampolines and more.

There will also be birds of prey flying shows together with their static displays and taking the opportunity to hold and interact with lizards and other exotic animals.

Yorkshire traction engine rally. (Pic credit: Scampston Hall)

Visitors can browse through the variety of trade stalls, visit the indoor craft, gift and fine food marquee and wander around the intriguing selection of autojumble, antiques and collectables to get a bargain.

Discount tickets can be purchased in advance from the Outdoor Shows website until August 20, 2024: Adults £10, over 65s £8, under 16s £5, family (two adults and up to three under 16s) £30 and under 5s attend for free.