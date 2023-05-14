All Sections
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Yorkshire Country and Game Fair 2023: Scampston Hall to host annual North Yorkshire fair with events including archery, a dog show, axe throwing and clay shooting

The annual Yorkshire Game and Country Fair will be held at Scampston Hall with a host of new events for visitors to enjoy including archery and a dog show.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 14th May 2023, 13:33 BST

The event will be held in the beautiful parkland and is organised by Outdoor Shows. The vast location at Scampston Hall grounds provides an idyllic setting for a variety of events from an array of country sports with lots of interactive opportunities, to fine foods and animals.

The fair is not just for country sports enthusiasts but for families to enjoy throughout the weekend, including families with pets.

An event that attracts hundreds of exhibitors, prestigious championships and competitions and visitors from far and wide across the country, it also offers the opportunity to discover and learn about country sports and pursuits.

    Scampston Hall. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)Scampston Hall. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
    Scampston Hall. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

    The UK Tractor Show will also display some of the finest tractors in the UK and Scampston Hall also has its own purpose-built tractor pulling area.

    Recently, Scampston Walled Garden was nominated for the prestigious Historic Houses Garden of the Year 2023 Award.

    Yorkshire Game and Country Fair will take place on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, 2023 from 9am to 5pm. You can buy tickets online by visiting the Outdoor Shows website. An adult ticket is £12, an over 65s ticket is £10, under 16s ticket is £6 and a Family Day ticket (two adults, three children) is £30.

    Various events taking place at the fair are: Vulture Show, The Lamb National, The Hogg Show, Sheepdog Display, Mobile Farm, Jez Avery Stunt Show (Saturday only), Clay shooting, Air Rifles, Mounted Games Association, Fun Dog Show, Gundog Scurries, Axe Throwing, Lurcher Show, Archery, Tractor Pulling, Classic Car Display, Fire Engine Display and public camping from Friday, May 19 to Monday, May 22.

