Yorkshire coast events: Nine spooky Halloween events and activities taking place in Whitby, Scarborough, Bridlington and Filey this weekend including ghost storytelling at Scarborough Castle

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob

Search and Trends Writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:21 BST
This will be the last weekend before the night of Halloween and to celebrate, there are many towns along the Yorkshire coast hosting spooky events such as ghost storytelling in Scarborough.

With Halloween around the corner, the Yorkshire coast is preparing for its variety of events from pumpkin picking, a festival to fancy dress ice skating.

Yorkshire coast Halloween events

Half Term Halloween at Filey Bird Garden

Date: From October 19 to November 3, 2024

Location: Filey Bird Garden & Animal Park , Scarborough Road, Filey, YO14 9PG.

What’s on: Family friendly spooky themed areas, treasure hunt, and the usual activities.

Pumpkin Patch and Spooky Trail

Date: From October 5 to October 31, 2024 (10am to 1pm)

Location: Humble Bee Farm, Flixton, Scarborough, YO11 3UJ.

What’s on: You can go pumpkin picking, carving, on a Halloween trail and visit the animals.

Fun for all the family at Humble Bee Farm.Fun for all the family at Humble Bee Farm.
Fun for all the family at Humble Bee Farm. | Richard Ponter

Ghost Tales at Scarborough Castle

Date: October 26 and October 27, 2024 (7pm to 8.30pm)

Location: Scarborough Castle, Castle Road, Scarborough, YO11 1HY.

What’s on: Join Scarborough Castle’s storytellers as they guide you on a journey through the past, with tales of ghosts, supernatural sightings and horrors from history.

Halloween Fancy Dress Skate

Date: Friday, October 25, 2024 from 6.30pm to 9pm

Location: Scarborough Y.M.C.A., St Thomas Street, Scarborough YO11 1DY.

What’s on: Ice skating with a fancy dress twist.

Playdale's Pumpkin Patch

Date: 19, 20, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 October 2024

Location: Carr Lane, Cayton, Scarborough, YO11 3AT.

What’s on: At the farm you can feed the animals, play in the indoor and outdoor play areas and take a trip to the pumpkin patch.

Pumpkin Flowers Workshop

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 10am to 12pm

Location: 2-4 South Street, Scarborough, Scarborough, YO11 2BP.

What’s on: Learn how to create the perfect seasonal arrangement to display in a fresh pumpkin in a session run by multi-award winning professional florist, Karen Woodhams.

Pumpkin Festival at Redcliffe Farm

Date: From October 26 to October 31, 2024 (10am to 4pm)

Location: Redcliffe Farm, Redcliffe Lane, Lebberston, Scarborough, YO11 3NT.

What’s on: You can pick your own pumpkin, carve your pumpkin in the barn, visit the Witches Hovel and Bouncy Castle and once you’re in the festival site, you will be guided up to the pumpkin patch.

Searching for the vampires.Searching for the vampires.
Searching for the vampires. | Richard Ponter

Whitby Abbey & Halloween Half Term

Date: From October 26 to November 3, 2024 (10am to 5pm)

Location: Whitby Abbey, Abbey Lane, Whitby, YO22 4JT.

What’s on: Follow the trail to solve spooky clues and gather round to listen to scary stories.

Isolation Creations Haus of Games: Ghoul's Night Out

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 4pm

Location: Stephen Joseph Theatre, Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1JW.

What’s on: There will be comedy, bingo, party games, music, fancy dress and more. Old school comedy drag queens the Isolation Creations are inspired by Les Dawson, Dame Edna, Dick Emery and Lily Savage.

