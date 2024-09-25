In the heart of York, Fish & Forest, founded in 2019 by Chef Stephen Andrews, offers a fresh, ingredient-driven culinary experience with deep roots in the city’s restaurant scene, beginning as a humble shipping container at Spark.

In March 2019, Chef Stephen Andrews launched Fish & Forest, a unique dining experience in York that blends his passion for game and fish.

The restaurant began in one of the small shipping container units at Spark, a hub for local food businesses.

The idea for Fish & Forest, as Stephen recalled, came during a short break.

Stephen Andrews in the new Fish & Forest, in York. | Spotty Media

“The Fish & Forest idea was born whilst taking a break in Northumberland," he said.

"I wanted to try having my own restaurant, and I knew I wanted to cook game.

“My wife is a big fish eater and pointed out York was missing a fish restaurant. I love cooking fish, so it just felt right - Fish & Forest was born!”

Stephen’s love for the restaurant industry runs deep, shaped by his upbringing in his parents' restaurant, 1331 Bar and Grill.

The chef reflected on his early years, Stephen shared how he was involved with their business from a young age.

“Whilst growing up, I worked in their bar restaurant out on the floor and doing bits on weekends when I was younger. I worked my way up to GM before leaving to work on my own ideas and my own restaurant,” he recalls.

When the opportunity arose to move Fish & Forest into his parents' former venue, from relocating from Micklegate to Grape Lane, in York.

Stephen felt it was a chance to come full circle.

For him, returning to the space where 1331 once thrived was not only a sentimental move but also an important one for his team.

“It holds a very special place for me," Stephen said. "I think coming full circle and taking what I have built off my own back, home to my roots, is pretty magical. And not just for myself but for a lot of my team who previously worked with me at 1331.”

Stephen with his parents outside the former 1331 Bar and Grill with his parents. | Stephen Andrews

Despite the emotional ties to the building, Stephen emphasised that Fish & Forest is an entirely new venture, with its own identity and distinct atmosphere.

He said: “We haven’t kept anything the same, as we need to put our own stamp and identity into this already well-established building.”

1331 was a staple in the local community, and while it is no longer around, Stephen hopes that Fish & Forest can continue to bring the same warmth and sense of belonging that made his parents' business so beloved.

“1331 was a true modern-day local, and I know it is still sadly and massively missed. It was a family—you bought into the spirit of 1331. It was a place for everyone and always a laugh," Stephen reflected. "Although 1331 has gone and Fish & Forest has moved in, we like to think we have kept the same ethos for our customers and we believe we are just bringing a new, fresh lease of life to this historic establishment."

While the legacy of 1331 will always remain special to the York community, Stephen is confident that Fish & Forest will make its own lasting impact.

Stephen has seen success for Fish & Forest as it was recognised in the Michelin Guide for its Commitment to Sustainable Gastronomy, has an AA Rosette and is listed in Harden’s.