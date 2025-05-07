Boozer flogs beer at 1945 prices to celebrate VE day

A boozer is flogging pints for just seven pence to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day - so punters can enjoy beers at 1945 prices.

The Flying Duck in Ilkley, West Yorkshire, will be honouring 1945 pub prices for the first 80 pints it pulls of Wharfedale Brewery Gold on May 8th during its VE Day celebrations.

With the average UK pint set to hit £5, this means thirsty punters will get to enjoy a bevvy with a whopping 99% discount. Delighted punters joked that Wetherspoons will be quiet for a couple of hours.

The pub's Facebook post reads: Come join us on the 8th May where we will be celebrating VE Day's 80th anniversary. 80 pints for 80 years at 1945 prices. In 1945 the price of a pint of beer was roughly 1 shilling and 3d, depending on the beer and the location - which is worth around 7p.

Gerard Simpson, Operations Director at The Flying Duck and Wharfedale Brewery, said: I just thought it would be nice to do something to celebrate 80 years. We came up with 80 pints for 80 years at 80-year-old prices. It's the one beer at that price we'll be serving our Gold.

We're quite lucky because as well as The Flying Duck we also have a brewery, Wharfedale Brewery, which means we're in a position where we can buy our beer for its cost so it wouldn't have an impact as a chain pub would have. We're a community pub, we like to raise money for local charities.

I think it's nice to be able to do something and celebrate it. People can just drink away - once the 80 pints have gone they've gone. Thrilled social media users commented on the post.