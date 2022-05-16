Bradford Council issued a notice saying the Bingley bypass - or Sir Fred Hoyle Way - in Bingley would be closed from 6am to 9pm on Sunday (May 16).

The notice also alarmingly said that the road could be closed for up to 18 months if necessary, but it is thought this is to allow further filming in future.

However, the notice from the council did not reveal exactly which show or film was being shot on the busy road.

The video shows cars speeding down the closed Bingley bypass (Credit: @LUFC_Malch on Twitter)

In recent weeks, both Happy Valley and Marvel's new Disney+ show Secret Invasion have both been shot in West Yorkshire.

In this video, sent in to The Yorkshire Post by @LUFC_Malch on Twitter, two black cars are seen speeding down the road side by side, with two further black cars following close behind, as well as a truck which appears to have filming equipment on the back.

All the cars have cameras attached to the front and back.

Locals who witnessed the closure said there were police and ambulance vehicles also part of the shoot.

And while it may be exciting to have another show being shot in Yorkshire, it didn't please everyone with the closure causing traffic headaches for motorists.