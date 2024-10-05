Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley: Yorkshire tourist attraction that hosts On The Farm series presented by Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson is nominated for TV Choice Magazine Awards 2025
Cannon Hall Farm’s TV show has been long-listed for TV Choice Magazine Awards.
The farm hosts the TV series On The Farm series of shows, presented by Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson and includes the popular Springtime on the Farm and Winter on the Farm.
It’s going against the likes of popular shows such as Jeremy Clarkson’s farming show, 24 Hours in Police Custody and Dragon’s Den.
The very popular and long-standing awards celebrate the nation’s favourite TV shows and stars, and are voted for by readers and viewers exclusively in the hundreds of thousands.
Cannon Hall Farm is the official host farm for Springtime and Winter on the Farm, sharing the farming live in Barnsley with millions of viewers on social media and on TV.
Farmer Robert Nicholson said: “We have been fortunate enough to share our family farm on TV for a number of years now and it is something we never, ever take for granted.
“We are only able to share our fantastic animals if people make it very clear that it is Cannon Hall Farm they want to see on their tellies.
“It is a highly competitive industry and makes such a difference when people vote for us, especially when we win as it’s a very clear signal that we have something people enjoy watching. We really appreciate all the votes we can get.
“We would be very proud to keep putting our home town on the map - so we’d love it if people could help bring us home.”
The show scooped the award in 2022 and 2023 with the Barnsley farmers appearing on stage.
Voting is open until October 15, 2024, and you can vote on the TV Choice Magazine Awards website.
