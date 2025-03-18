Crimewatch: Fatal Sheffield hit and run to feature on BBC documentary as Yorkshire police seek justice for Damian Wojtulewicz who died at the scene

Published 18th Mar 2025
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 11:03 BST
A fatal Sheffield hit and run that occurred last year will be featured on BBC’s Crimewatch as South Yorkshire Police seek justice for Damian Wojtulewicz who died at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police will be featured on Crimewatch with a plea for help following a hit and run in Sheffield that resulted in the death of Damian Wojtulewicz.

The man responsible for the crash is yet to be found and police officers from the serious collisions team are continuing to investigate a fatal hit and run in the Gleadless area of Sheffield last year.

The scenes will feature on Crimewatch today (March 18) at 10.45am on BBC One.

Police. (Pic credit: Sam Shedden)placeholder image
Police. (Pic credit: Sam Shedden)

Officers responded to reports of a hit and run collision on Gleadless Road on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 8.32pm.

Upon officers’ arrival, a 40-year-old man, now identified as Damian Wojtulewicz was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver fled the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf and officers immediately appealed for the public’s help to trace the car and driver involved.

While the investigation is ongoing, the police are continuing to urge communities and the country to come forward with any information they believe can help them.

Wanted man Keilan Whinfrey. (Pic credit: South Yorkshire Police)placeholder image
Wanted man Keilan Whinfrey. (Pic credit: South Yorkshire Police)

Sergeant of the serious collisions unit, John Taylor, said: “We are committed to finding the person responsible for killing Damian and ensuring justice for him and his family is served.

“We know that following the collision the driver fled the scene towards the S12 Intake, Normanton Hill area and that the car would have had extensive damage.

“Due to the car's damage, we know it wouldn’t have been able to travel far and we do believe it still to be in the South Yorkshire area, unless it has been moved in transit.

“The vehicle sustained extensive damage to its frontend.

“I am urging you to be vigilant, if you have seen a damaged vehicle matching the description anywhere, please get in touch.

“A man has died; his family and friends have lost their loved one. We will not stop until we find those responsible.

“If you have any information about those involved, please contact us or share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

In addition to the vehicle’s whereabouts, police are also appealing for the whereabouts of 34-year-old Kielan Whinfrey in connection with the collision.

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Police said: “We believe Whinfrey knows he is wanted and is actively evading police.

“If you see Whinfrey, please do not approach him, but instead call us on 999.

“If you believe you can help in anyway, with our investigation or locating Whinfrey please contact us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 979 of 24 October 2024.

“Information can be shared anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-org.uk or by calling 0800 555 111.”

