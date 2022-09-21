Helicopter ER series eight, which started last night (September 20) and shines a spotlight on the work of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, featuring many incidents the crew cover across the region.

The episodes will air weekly every Tuesday evening at 9pm on Really Channel/Discovery Plus.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an independent charity which provides a lifesaving rapid response emergency service to five million people across Yorkshire.

Janicke Tvedt being treated by Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew after the incident. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Ambulance)

The first episode of the new series will feature Janicke Tvedt, a woman who survived a horrific cow attack in Masham. The incident left her with serious injuries.

Ms Tvedt, 55, was walking her Labrador Goose when she was trampled over by cows. She was walking with her partner David to distract her from her upcoming cancer surgery which was scheduled for a few days later.

It is believed that the cows reacted as a way to protect their young calves.

“As soon as we entered the field, I could see that there were cows up ahead. So I grabbed the dog and put him on a lead,” Ms Tvedt said.

“We initially thought we had managed to walk around the herd, but then realised there was another cow on the other side of the hedge with a calf which got spooked by the dog. We were a bit shaken and scared so we regrouped and carried on walking, but the next thing we knew, half of the herd had come back after us.

“Three initially pinned us against the hedge with the rest of the herd behind. I thought if we kept still, they would get bored and go away, but after 10 minutes I got headbutted in the knees as a cow went for the dog, and I was knocked to the floor. As I was lying on the ground, another cow raised his front half up and stamped down his front hooves on me at least four times on my legs, abdomen and chest.”

Cattle can weigh more than a tonne and over the last few years, several people have died in North Yorkshire due to dangerous cow attacks.

“After that, one of the cows rolled on top of me and then everything went quiet. I was lying there, and my partner came back and helped me,” Ms Tvedt said.

“He helped me over to a nearby tree as the cows had blocked the exit and I put my head between my knees as I felt like I was going to pass out. Cows surrounded us near the tree. I knew something serious was wrong. I was telling my partner where to find my will and what my wishes were, then luckily the cows left.”

Having lost their phones in the attack, her partner ran to nearby Masham Golf Club and managed to get one of the golfers to phone the emergency services. Someone who was walking by stopped to wrap Janicke in his t-shirt to keep her warm while they were waiting for help.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance was notified and after an on-scene assessment, she was flown to Leeds General Infirmary for further treatment.

Ms Tvedt had broken several ribs and damaged part of her bowel according to tests taken at the hospital. She also had a colon resection and a colostomy bag fitted, but her cancer treatment was delayed.

The cow attack has left her in lasting physical and emotional pain, but she is gradually rebuilding her confidence on walks and has since had the colostomy bag retracted. As part of her rehabilitation, she is walking 1,000 miles to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Speaking of the YAA charity, she said: “I’ve always believed Yorkshire Air Ambulance do an amazing job and I have supported them for a very long time. It was such a shock to then need to call on them, but I knew when they arrived, I was in safe hands. I feel indebted to their service.”