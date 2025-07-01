A community of people have joined together to transform an ‘eyesore’ derelict shop based in Masham into a thriving ‘Back to the Future’ style business - and has since featured in the Channel 4 show Our Yorkshire Shop.

Peacock and Verity was an abandoned building on 15 Silverstreet, Masham, that has since been purchased by a group of volunteers and a project manager from The Masham History Group who spearheaded the campaign to save it from obscurity.

The building has existed since the 19th century and was considered an iconic brand of its time. It was used as a grocery shop in recent years until Covid hit and the owner decided it was no longer viable as a retail unit.

The Peacock and Verity project started in February 2023 when, with the help of the Housing Association, the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Harrogate Borough Council as it was formerly known, a team of dedicated community members bought the building with a vision.

Our Yorkshire Shop filming at Peacock and Verity. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The chair of the campaign and long-time resident of Masham, Alan Hodges, 76, said he would like to revive its local reputation.

“Before we got involved, Peacock and Verity was a derelict shop,” Mr Hodges said.

“We got involved because we had a much bigger vision for the building as a whole and we felt that if we were to develop the building it would serve the community in so many different ways.

“There will be Victorian grocers, because going back in time particularly in the 19th century and into the first part of the 20th century, Peacock and Verity was almost in a mini sense the Marks and Spencer of its day.

The Peacock & Verity team renovate the Victorian shop front. (Pic credit: Jayne Freeman / Peacock and Verity)

“It was known, it was respected in the whole area around Masham and trusted, so Peacock and Verity had a name, it was an iconic brand locally.”

The Peacock and Verity group intend to replicate some of its historical features as well as bring innovation and sustainability to the building.

“It is almost a ‘Back to the Future’ piece of trading,” Mr Hodges said.

“The setting will be of real historical interest because one of the things we will do in the cafe and retail is have audio visual screens that people can press and we will show them how it used to work.

Peacock & Verity in the early 1900s during its heyday. (Pic credit: Peacock & Verity)

“Things like a spice room, how stock was ordered, how stock was delivered, how these dishes that we’ll be selling were actually made in those times.

“Not only will we be having this historical capsule, but people will be able to see it in a very future-driven way by selling by weight and people using their own packaging. We’re very much at the forefront of sustainability.

“We will be using all the modern techniques for insulation; for instance we have pioneered with Leeds Beckett University a programme of sheep’s wool insulation [for] the insulation in the building.”

The inside of Peacock & Verity in what will be the Victorian shop. (Pic credit: Jayne Freeman / Peacock and Verity)

Mr Hodges said the project aims to bring in a lot of business and tourism to the area.

“We thought we would develop something that is different, something that doesn’t compete with the other traders in the town,” he said.

“But at the same time [it should] provide interest, jobs and, so important, outlets for local suppliers to be able to bring their goods to our shop, for instance local cheeses, bread, delicatessen, groceries, preserves, all those things are local around Masham.

“The offshoot of all of that is that you [will] have a superb building on the high street rather than the eyesore that it is at the moment.

“We are maintaining, improving the look of the high street and hopefully with the amount of people that will come and use our building then we will be increasing economic flow into Masham in general.”

Mr Hodges said that they have noticed that many young people struggle to find accommodation in the area, so to encourage them to stay in the town, they will be incorporating affordable housing units.

“The other vision of the building was that it’s been known for some time that people, particularly young people, do not have accommodation to be able to enjoy and stay within the town itself,” he said.

“They are forced either to move to the city or move away from the area.

“So part of the first and second floors will be [turned into] affordable housing units for people to keep them within the community to allow them to work and stay with their families in the community.

“We have worked with a housing provider to ensure that these are of excellent standard and they have been designed as such by our architects.”

There will also be a space where visitors can see how bread was made back in its heyday.

“The final piece is the Bakehouse,” Mr Hodges said.

“In the [Channel 4] programme [Our Yorkshire Shop] you would have seen where bread is being made and the guy from Bristol climbing into the ovens and being able to renovate those ovens.

“That is just part of the back of the building and that building will be a working bakehouse.

“We will use the rest of the space as a community centre, a training centre, a research centre, we’ll hold the Masham archives there, so that the bakehouse will be a community space. It is a multi-purpose building.”

The building and project has been featured in the Channel 4 series Our Yorkshire Shop and filming took place between March and September 2024.

The organisers have launched a public crowdfunding campaign for £250,000 to fully purchase and start developing the historic building.

Mr Hodges said the show has helped raise its profile and brought in visitors to Masham.

“The process was brilliant because it was very much a collaborative process,” he said.

“We knew that we were helping to put Masham on the map. What it has done is increase the number of visitors to Masham, particularly after the first episode.

“Traders were reporting very much an upturn in people who were coming to see where Peacock and Verity was and asking about [the project].

“From our point of view, it has raised the profile of Peacock and Verity. We are still looking to complete the funding of the project and the programme has given people a visual insight into what this could be like were we to get the necessary funds to be able to develop.

“We believe we have commitments for something like 60% of the funding, however, the remaining 40% is going to take some doing which is why this programme is so important because it allows us to be able to increase our profile.