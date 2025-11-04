A new More4 series Steam Train Diaries is set to transport viewers on a nostalgic journey through the tracks of the North Yorkshire Moors between the villages of Grosmont and Goathland.

Steam Train Diaries will feature steam train enthusiast Piglet who will take the controls of an 88-year-old engine, powering it along the steepest stretch of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway between the charming villages of Grosmont and Goathland.

As dawn breaks, driver Bungle begins the day by firing up the locomotives, while the conservation team tackles the threat of lineside fires.

Viewers will also get a glimpse into the intricate workings of traditional signal boxes, and a pioneering project to convert a full-size heritage engine from coal to oil begins to take shape.

Piglet. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

In episode two of the series, which airs on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 9pm on More4, Piglet is back on the footplate, this time travelling between Goathland and Levisham.

The iconic engine ‘Tornado’ arrives with hope of boosting passenger numbers, while the lineside team monitors the UK’s only venomous snake.

Meanwhile, a Victorian loom plays an unexpected role in keeping heritage railways around the world running smoothly.

Piglet inside a steam engine. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

Later in the series, Tornado steams from the remote Levisham station to the market town of Pickering. But then disaster strikes as a massive wildfire erupts across the North York Moors, threatening steam services.

Piglet wraps up his journey along the North Yorkshire Moors Railway with a scenic ride between Whitby and Grosmont.