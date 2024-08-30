The Voice, Mercury Prize 2024 and Colin from Accounts: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the TV highlights for the week ahead starting Saturday, August 31, including The Voice, Mercury Prize 2024 and Colin from Accounts.

The Voice UK (Saturday 31/08/24, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

The spinning-chair singing contest returns for a new run – its 13th season – with Emma Willis once again at the helm.

She’ll be joined by existing judges/coaches Tom Jones and will.i.am, but Anne-Marie and Olly Murs will be making way for new faces.

Coming in to populate the vacant seats are American singer-songwriter and actor LeAnn Rimes and, in a sort of weird, two-for-one offer, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones from McFly.

In a series first, the latter two will be sharing a chair – they will both have to agree that a contestant is worth putting through in order for their chair to spin.

It could lead to all sorts of disagreements throughout the auditions phase if, for instance, one of the pairing is adamant that a vocalist has the right stuff but is unable to convince the other – but after spending the best part of two decades in a band together themselves, they will probably be largely of one mind when it comes to deciding what a performer’s key attributes should be.

It does mean that, for the first time, Tom Jones will be in direct competition with a coaching team named “Tom” and “Jones”.

“There was one audition where Danny literally grabbed my hand to press the button – because I was wavering and taking my time,” recalls Tom of the auditions.

“And there was another one that you turned for and I was like ‘what are you doing?!’” adds Danny.

Tom continues: “That’s part of the double chair. You have to trust your partner. If Danny hears

something that I don’t, you have to trust your partner.”

“You have to telepathically talk!” adds Danny.

LeAnn, meanwhile, has had a blast working on the show so far – and even a blast from the past: “I met Sir Tom when I was 15 years old at Top of the Pops. I know I have met Will in passing and I had never met Danny and Tom until the show.

“It’s been so fun to hang out with them all, and I feel like the chemistry on the show is amazing.”

She continues: “I am competitive, but I’m here for more than winning. I’m here to truly support my artists and

help them grow. That’s the real win!”

Which might be just as well – for as these talent contests go, The Voice UK has been pretty average at producing success stories. Becky Hill, as the first alumnus to have a UK No 1 single – Gecko (Overdrive), in 2014 – is an obvious candidate for someone who has done particularly well out of the franchise, despite not actually making it to the final of the first series.

However, while you could be forgiven for thinking otherwise (given the fervour with which people contest a coveted spot on the show), The Voice UK is not actually particularly great at producing superstars. Its real benefit is as a form of entertainment for us at home.

Although who knows, this year could be the one that finds the next big thing in music – and if so, will you have recognised their talent in these audition stages?

Grace (Sunday 01/09/24, ITV1, 8pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Peter James’s most famous creation is back on the box for a fourth run of nail-biting cases.

While many authors claim all they’ve ever wanted to do is write, James had an enviable career before becoming a best-selling novelist – he produced movies starring, among others, Peter Sellers, Terry-Thomas and Michael Caine. However, one of his earliest jobs was as Orson Welles’s house cleaner – albeit very briefly.

While a film student in need of money, he answered an ad in a newsagent’s window for a domestic – it turned out it was the polymath’s wife who had placed it, and despite knowing nothing about cleaning, an earnest James landed the position on a trial basis. His path crossed with Welles just once before he was fired, but the image of him looming as James scrubbed the floors of his hallway has lived long in the memory.

What the writer-director-actor-magician would make of DS Roy Grace, Brighton’s most famous fictional cop, is anybody’s guess, but the character has turned his creator into one of the crime genre’s biggest stars. Some readers even have designs on the fictional detective.

“I’ve had letters from all over the world, saying ‘Roy Grace is the only detective I’ve ever wanted to sleep with!’” claimed James while being interviewed at July’s Theakston’s Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate. “I’ve spent 40 years with detectives, and the best ones are those with empathy. Grace has that. He’s the one I’d want to investigate if, God forbid, I had a relative who was murdered.”

We’re guessing that one of those letters didn’t, however, come from Queen Camilla, although she is a huge fan of James’s work, and has even visited the Grace set. She met the cast before sitting down for lunch with the writer.

“It was surreal!” he grinned. “She knows more about my books than I do! We sat and had a sandwich and chatted like old mates.”

James claims he has plans for another five Grace novels, as well as a book about the art of writing, so he’s certainly keeping himself busy. Nevertheless, he still finds the time to be involved with the TV adaptations.

“Season four is coming, and they’re filming season five now,” revealed James. “I’m very involved, which I’m happy about. ITV have been wonderful. And John Simm is the nicest guy in the world. If I had to do an E-fit of what Roy Grace looked like, it would be him.”

Whether season four or five will include an adaptation of They Thought I Was Dead: Sandy’s Story, in which the fate of Grace’s long-lost wife was finally explained, remains to be seen, but there’s plenty for viewers to get their teeth into before that.

Robert Glenister is set to join the cast, which sees Richie Campbell, Zoe Tapper and Craig Parkinson among those returning alongside Simm for a run that begins as Grace and his sidekick Branson investigate a robbery at a secluded property that may be linked to a mystery dating back to the 1960s involving the owner’s father.

The Tower (Monday 02/09/24, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

The acclaimed crime drama The Tower is back for a third series, which is good news for writer and producer Patrick Harbinson. He admits that if ITV1 had stopped after the first run, which he adapted from Kate London’s novel Post Mortem, he would have blamed himself.

Speaking ahead of the second series, he said: “When I was sent Kate London’s novels in the summer of 2019, I was living in Los Angeles but looking for stories that might bring me closer to home. I read all three novels in one weekend and thought, in my gloomy way: I’ll have to be completely incompetent if I can’t get all three books on screen.”

He added: “This isn’t just false modesty: Kate’s novels are a gift to any adaptor. They’re packed with complicated, conflicted and funny characters; they tell authentically dramatic – never hyper-dramatic – stories, dripping with detail; and they fiercely challenge preconceptions, they make you hesitate and think.

“Kate has always said that she’s telling stories about people, not sending messages. That’s certainly true but what I have found in adapting the books, some eight or nine years after they were written, is that they have uncannily captured ‘today’, they zoom in on the issues we care about most and, again, they make us think.”

It’s not just the source material that had made The Tower a hit though – there’s also the great cast, headed by Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan as DS Sarah Collins.

The current run, which is based on the novel Gallowstree Lane, picks up two years after the second

series.

This time, Sarah is looking into the brutal stabbing of a teenager, but the case is made more complicated when it turns out there’s a conflict with a covert operation being led by Kieran Shaw (Emmett J Scanlan) – and that her old partner Steve Bradshaw (Jimmy Akingbola) is working undercover as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif, who picked up a Bafta nomination for her role) is back at Farlow and has been promoted to detective but is finding it difficult to balance the demands of the job with her family life – and that might only get tougher when her path crosses with Kieran’s.

It’s set to be tense, but the good news is that the current series is showing across four consecutive evenings, meaning we won’t have to wait long to find out what happens.

In tomorrow’s episode, the death of working girl Lexi sends shock waves through Sarah’s investigation and Operation Perseus.

Kieran faces an angry Lizzie, who thinks he should share information, but he fears that would put Steve in danger.

But then Kieran’s estranged wife contacts Sarah and says she has information about the Portland Tower case, which gave the series its name.

However, the question remains – will be there be a fourth season of The Tower? Well, Patrick did say: “I’ve read… Kate’s fourth novel: The Misper. It’s brilliant. I’ll have to be completely incompetent if I can’t, etc. etc.”

Colin From Accounts (Tuesday 03/09/24, BBC Two, 10pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

TV really is in a golden era at the moment.

Whether you’re a viewer of traditional channels or a lover of streaming services, there’s a wide variety of wonderful shows on offer from around the world.

One that provided many so-called water cooler moments last year was Colin From Accounts, a sleeper hit from Australia that captured the hearts of those who, intrigued by the title, tuned in to give it a go.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, called the sitcom’s debut season “laugh-out-loud funny, warm and so relatable. (It’s) simply pure enjoyment from beginning to end.” And she wasn’t wrong.

Australia seems to be pretty hot just now, not only in terms of the weather, but when it comes to TV. We’ve had some wonderful shows from there recently, including the gripping crime dramas Scrublands and High Country. The BBC is also backing Return to Paradise, the latest addition to the Death in Paradise franchise, which will take place Down Under, and has acquired another comedy from the country, Austin, starring Ben Miller, Sally Phillips and Michael Theo.

So clearly, Colin From Accounts is all part of a trend. Certainly those who tuned into first six episodes were treated to something special. It’s the tale of junior doctor Ash and bar owner/brewer Gordon, who were brought together when he knocked down a wee dog after being distracted by her roadside antics.

With no owner in sight, they rushed the cute-as-a-button border terrier to a vet, where they discovered he had lost the use of his back legs (he moves around courtesy of a pair of wheels) so agreed to join forces to pay for his treatment.

What ensued was a will-they-won’t-they romance, with Colin at the heart of it all. When we catch up with Ash and Gordon again, they’re living together, but without their beloved pooch – the people they allowed to adopt him at the end of the series won’t give him back. Will they ever reunite their unusual family, and without him, do the couple even have a future together?

“BBC viewers have been completely charmed by this award-winning romantic comedy, and have taken Ashley, Gordon and unlikely cupid Colin to their hearts,” claims Deeks. “We are so delighted that there is going to be another series of the totally engaging Colin From Accounts for us all to enjoy.”

The show is the brainchild of real-life married couple Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, who also play the lead human roles. They met while making the TV comedy show No Activity in 2015; this is their first project as writers/creators.

“Season one went better than expected, so here’s hoping we don’t mess this one up,” they revealed in a statement when the second series was announced. “We’re thrilled (we’re allowed) do another one. Turns out the border terrier community is extremely powerful.

“Thank you to everybody around the world who has enjoyed the show, we can’t wait to bring you all a second season. Stay tuned for more shenanigans.”

The Zelensky Story (Wednesday 04/09/24, BBC2, 9pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

It’s almost beyond anything that a scriptwriter could make up, and certainly a rare case of life imitating art – Volodymyr Zelensky was a comedian and actor who played a high-school history teacher who, following a viral campaign by his students, became the President of Ukraine; Zelensky then, following a popular political campaign, became the actual President of Ukraine in 2019.

Installing TV stars in high office had arguably not gone too well in other countries – in the US, Donald Trump had recently been installed in the White House and was in the midst of a term fraught with controversy.

Still, hopes were high that Zelensky’s fresh approach to politics – and antipathy towards the corruption that many felt was rife within the Ukrainian political elite – might serve the country well. So long as he has a quiet term, with no great crises rearing their heads…

Then, on the morning of February 24th, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia was mounting a “special military operation” within Ukraine – effectively a full-scale invasion.

A war. And Ukraine with a comedian at the tiller.

And yet Ukraine and Zelensky in particular would go on to defy all expectations.

Many would argue that Zelensky has proved to be exactly the right person to lead his country through one of its darkest times. He was launched onto the world stage and proved to be statesmanlike, an impassioned speaker and someone who could hold his own before the leaders of the rest of the world.

He would appear before the presidents, prime ministers and chancellors of countries across the world and debate the need for arms and support in order to halt Russia’s march. Most importantly, he would be a visible leader to his own country, as well as a brilliant strategist – inspiring his armies to stand against oppression and claim unexpected victory after unexpected victory.

Only recently, he did the unthinkable: staged an incursion into Russian territory. The unthinkable at this point is just another day of the week to Zelensky, it seems.

But what is life like for the Zelenskys behind closed doors while all this is going on?

This remarkable series is filmed over several trips to Ukraine, as filmmaker Michael Waldman is granted rare access to interview President Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska, who speak in unguarded terms about their extraordinary lives.

What emerges is a portrait of a young couple plunged into an extraordinary situation: childhood sweethearts who got married then rose to stardom, before being thrown into politics, and into the heart of the biggest invasion in Europe since the Second World War.

As well as interviews with the family and their inner circle, the series includes new accounts from world leaders past and present, including Boris Johnson, US Representative Nancy Pelosi, and Advisor to Zelensky Mykhailo Podolyak, who each give dramatic first-hand testimony of their dealings with both Zelensky and Putin in the lead up to a full-scale military invasion.

Mercury Prize 2024: Album of the Year (Thursday 05/09/24, BBC4, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

It’s one of the most prestigious awards in British music, which is handed out to the album of the year. However, if you feel like the Mercury Prize ceremony seems scaled down this year, you’d be right – it’s currently without a sponsor, so unlike in previous years, there isn’t a public event. Instead, all 12 nominees have been invited to Abbey Road Studios, where the winner is announced tonight.

The good news though is that the ethos behind the award remains unchanged, with a typically eclectic line-up of nominees.

The most talked-about album in the running this year is Charli XCX’s Brat. It’s become a social-media phenomenon, with even US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris referencing it online, as well as a critical and commercial hit.

So, a win tonight would confirm that it truly is Brat summer, but the Mercury famously doesn’t always go for the obvious choice.

One of the other big hitters on this year’s nominee list is Prelude to Ecstasy, the debut album by London-based band the Last Dinner Party. It has been praised as a return to gothic opulence (and guitar solos) in a music landscape that can feel like it’s dominated by quieter, confessional singer-songwriter fare.

Among the established names who have made the cut are Corinne Bailey Rae, who first scored a hit back in 2006 with her laidback single, Girl Put Your Records On. However, her latest album, Black Rainbows, finds her exploring very different sounds. As she says: “I’m starting to think of myself as an artist instead of someone who’s trying to get a pop song. I feel like I’m back in the playful mindset of music.”

Then there’s also Beth Gibbons, who is used to being a critics’ favourite as the singer in Portishead, but has now released her solo debut, Lives Outgrown, which was written and recorded over the course of 10 years.

Meanwhile, Cat Burns received a career boost when one of her songs, Go, went viral on TikTok, but her album early twenties suggests she’s in for the long haul.

There’s a nod for Irish singer CMAT’s second album, Crazymad, for Me, which she winningly describes as “I wanted to make Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell for the girls.”

Edinburgh-born Joshua Mannie, aka Barry Can’t Swim, has been nominated for When Will We Land?, while Berwyn, who made history in 2021 when an album of demo recordings became the first mixtape to be nominated for the Mercury Prize, is in contention again with his ‘proper’ album Who Am I.

Also in the line-up are the Leeds-based band English Teacher with This Could Be Texas, grime veteran Ghetts with On Purpose, With Purpose and Silence is Loud by Bradford-born jungle revivalist Nia Archives.

Finally, Corto.Alto gets what used to be seen as the ‘token’ jazz slot for Bad with Names, but Ezra Collective’s win in 2023 proved that the judges do take the genre seriously.

As ever, there has been some grumbling about who hasn’t made the cut, but for many people, this year’s nominees are an interesting mix of big names and up-and-comers. Now though, it’s time to find out who the winner is…

Mancini, Bacharach and Friends at the Proms (Friday 05/09/24, BBC4, 8pm)

Words by Rob Lavender

It has been a century since the flautist, composer and conductor Henry Mancini’s birth in Little Italy, Ohio, and to celebrate this legendary figure’s life and work, visionary American conductor Edwin Outwater and the BBC Concert Orchestra present a special programme at London’s Royal Albert Hall for the Proms.

Mancini was more than one of the greatest composers in the history of film music. He was also one of the most versatile musicians of his or any time.

Such is Mancini’s renown in the worlds of film and TV music, that The Music from Peter Gunn won the first-ever Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1959, beating off Frank Sinatra’s Come Fly with Me and Ella Fitzgerald’s …Sings the Irving Berlin Song Book among others.

The album More Music from Peter Gunn was nominated the following year, while his scores for Breakfast at Tiffany’s and The Pink Panther also earned nods during the 60s.

It was his understanding of composition that led to his music’s longevity. Mancini’s biographer John Caps said that even as a young man, he would be found “taking apart a Chopin mazurka or Schumann sonata in order to play,” which helped him see the ways in which the “puzzle of form, meter, melody, harmony, and counterpoint had been solved by previous composers”.

He stood on the shoulders of giants, then, but arguably outgrew even them over the course of a career which saw him win four Academy Awards, a Golden Globe, and 20 Grammy Awards, as well as, in 1995, a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mancini’s is a career that would be impossible to sum up in a single evening, but Outwater attempts to at least encapsulate a few of his most recognisable high points with a programme which includes classics such as Lujon (also known as ‘Slow Hot Wind’) with its seductively slinky melody, and Moon River, as well as his instantly recognisable themes from 1963 detective comedy The Pink Panther and of course the aforementioned 1950s-60s crime drama Peter Gunn.

Then there’s the iconic Days of Wine and Roses, the title song from the 1962 romantic drama film of the same name – which earned Mancini one each of his many Oscars and Grammys.

Then there are various gems from the two genres that Mancini pioneered: lounge music, and space-age pop, from the likes of Burt Bacharach, Les Baxter and Juan Garcia Esquivel.

Bacharach’s Casino Royale, Esquivel’s Mucha Muchacha and Baxter’s Shooting Star are among the hits on the playlist, along with Julius Wechter’s Spanish Flea – all of them popular around the world, and arguably none would exist without Mancini’s pioneering influence on music composition.

Jess Gillam presents this Prom, while we are also promised that she will be joined by a “very special guest”.