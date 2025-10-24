An upcoming episode of Yorkshire Air 999 will feature the heroic rescue mission of a 70-year-old deaf motorcyclist by Yorkshire Air Ambulance following a serious Barnsley crash.

Martin Eaton, 70, had been out running errands on the day of his 29th wedding anniversary when his motorbike collided with a car in the village of Tankersley, South Yorkshire. The heroic scenes will be featured in the next episode of Yorkshire Air 999.

Travelling at around 30 miles per hour, the impact threw him off his bike and left him injured in the road.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) Nostell-based critical care team, consisting of paramedic Andy Armitage and technical crew member Loz Lyles, were dispatched to the incident and arrived by air within minutes.

Martin being attended by Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Ambulance)

Landing in a field beside the busy road, the crew made their way to the junction on foot, where local ambulance crews and police officers were already on scene.

Mr Eaton, who is deaf, was conscious but found it difficult to communicate with responders at the scene. A quick-thinking bystander stopped to help and used her phone to type messages for Mr Eaton to read, allowing him to explain his symptoms and respond to paramedics’ questions.

Mr Armitage said: “Martin was complaining of severe pain in his neck and arms, and tingling in his legs, which immediately raised concerns about a possible spinal injury.

“With motorcycle collisions, all that force from the impact is transferred directly through to the body, so our priority was to stabilise his spine and minimise any movement until we can rule out further damage.”

Martin on Yorkshire Air 999. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Ambulance)

While assessing Mr Eaton, the team discovered a small QR code sticker on his helmet, a feature he had added himself, allowing emergency responders to instantly access his medical history and emergency contacts.

“In all my years, I’d never seen a QR code like this on a helmet before, but I thought it was absolutely brilliant,” Mr Armitage said.

“It gave us his name, date of birth, address, medical details and his wife’s contact information within seconds.

“It made such a difference to how quickly we could gather key information and continue his care.”

Mr Eaton was given gas and air for pain relief as the YAA team worked with land ambulance medics to prepare him for transfer.

Due to the risk of spinal cord injury, his helmet was removed using a specialist two-person technique, with one medic stabilising his head inside the helmet while the other carefully eased it away. His head was then supported with padded head blocks and secured with straps to prevent any movement during transport.

Mr Armitage added: “With any suspected spinal injury, even the smallest movement can cause further damage, so everything we do is about maintaining alignment and minimising risk.”

Once stabilised, he was transferred to the awaiting road ambulance for the eight-mile journey to Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital, with Mr Armitage accompanying him to continue monitoring his condition on the way.

Mr Eaton spent six nights in hospital, where scans revealed swelling on his spinal cord. He is now undergoing physiotherapy and continuing his recovery at home.

He said: “t was actually my wedding anniversary that day, and I’d just gone out on the bike to pick something up.

“The next thing I remember was the impact and then lying on the ground against the car. My legs and hips were painful, but my arms were still locked in the riding position, and I couldn’t move them.

“The spinal consultant told me it could take 18 months to two years to recover fully, if at all, so I know it’s going to be a long road.”

He had been motorcycling for 53 years and after his ordeal, he has decided not to ride again and is instead focusing his energy on a new passion project restoring a vintage car.

Mr Eaton added: “I’ve always been around engines and bikes, so now this car is my new baby.

“Working on it in the garage has given me something positive to focus on and has really helped my recovery.”

Alongside Mr Eaton’s story, the episode will also feature a man who collapsed during a marathon, an equestrian who was thrown from her horse suffering a fractured femur and spinal injury, and a farmer who was trapped beneath his tractor for 10 hours after it rolled backwards while he was working on his land.