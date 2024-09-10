Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two presenters, Dan Walker and Helen Skelton, will embark on a journey revisiting some of their childhood memories in various locations as well as discovering new places they haven’t been to before in their new Channel 5 series Yorkshire Great and Small With Dan and Helen.

However - in an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post - they said they don’t consider themselves stars of this show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, it is Yorkshire that will take centre stage of the series as the pair attempt to highlight the beauty of the region as well as platform some of Yorkshire’s most passionate, hard-working people.

Dan and Helen filming the new series. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen starts on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 5 / Daisybeck Studios / Channel 5)

The six-part series - which airs its first episode on Thursday, September 12, at 8pm - will feature hidden gems nestled within the North York Moors as well as established tourist attractions such as Malham Cove.

Dan and Helen spoke to The Yorkshire Post about their time filming and said the series was “eye opening”.

“We’ve both filmed, lived, traipsed around Yorkshire quite a bit over our lives, but we’re discovering new things and meeting new people,” Dan said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it was a nice eye-opening series for us. We go to some of the well established places but also find those, what we like to describe, pockets of magic.

Helen and Dan at Malham Cove. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen starts on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 5 / Daisybeck Studios / Channel 5)

“A lot of what we film is just the first take of us wandering around. There’s not a lot of ‘let’s do that again from a different angle’

“It’s just the cameras are on, we meet people, we bump into each other, we make a mistake, Helen falls off a wall, I trip up and it’s as it is.

“Which is really nice and authentic because we are really good friends, we have known each other for years and we just take the mick out of each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What they can expect to see is that the star of the show is Yorkshire; it’s nice to be named but essentially we’re just leading the viewers around what we think is a beautiful part of the world.”

Dan and Helen standing at a sign in Malham. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Great and Small with Dan and Helen starts on Thursday at 8pm on Channel 5 / Daisybeck Studios / Channel 5)

Helen shared moments that made her smile on the show.

“One day, I filmed in a little village and wandered into the village hall, had a cup of coffee, chatted with someone doing their gardening and it was a rare opportunity to get to do that,” she said.

“We hope we help people find some of the pockets of magic and we put Malham Cove on there which a lot of people will recognise.

“We like making telly that makes people smile and we are very very grateful that we’ve worked together in the past and people have said lovely things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it’s a privilege to be able to make that kind of TV, we just want people to think ‘oh that was a laugh’.

“It’s not about me and Dan. The star of the show is Yorkshire and the people you meet. People just join in. That’s the ultimate compliment; we’ll be filming stuff and people at the next table just join in the conversation and that is what telly should be.

“It should be a feel good [show], put a smile on your face, some nice pictures and I think sometimes people just want a bit of that.”

There were some fond interactions with the locals they had on screen and off screen that added to the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We like that people can just have a conversation, they come over and say hi,” Dan said.

“Helen was off getting a pie and these lovely old ladies came over and said ‘oh hi Dan, how are you doing? We watch you on 5 News, what are you up to?’ and I said ‘I’m filming a new series with [Helen]’ and they said ‘is Helen here with you?’

“The excitement when Helen came barreling around the corner holding a steak pie, you can’t fake that. It’s just lovely to see the genuine enjoyment on people’s faces.

“They see Helen all the time, they really enjoy spending time with her and when they meet her, invariably, people often take me to one side afterwards and say ‘she’s so nice, she’s just like in real life as she is on telly’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jokes Dan makes while filming don’t always impress Helen.

“There’s some dad gags in there as well, which Helen normally rolls her eyes at [laughs],” he said.

“I’ll give you an example, we were walking around Haworth and going to Top Withens, it’s a lovely walk but we had been doing it for a long time, [Helen] said ‘that was brilliant wasn’t it?’

“I’d been thinking for a while that I’ve got a great pun here to use and I just said ‘yeah it’s been brilliant but I have reached the height of my wuthering’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was quite happy with that. She said ‘how long have you been working on that for’, I said ‘about two hours’.

Helen replied: “You are funny, and I say this with love, you’re very funny, you’re just not as funny as sometimes you think you are.”

Dan shared other moments he enjoyed while filming.

“The highlight for me is when you’ll walk around the corner and reach the top of the little hill and there are those take-your-breath-away moments,” he said.

“We’re having this picnic at the top of Sutton Bank, looking out over the most gorgeous Yorkshire landscape and thinking [out loud] if you’re wanting to show someone a snapshot of what Yorkshire is like, this is it; rolling hills, farmers doing their work, busy roads, people enjoying themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That was the same day Helen sat on our sandwiches for lunch, but other than that it was a near-perfect day.”

Helen’s favourite place was Runswick Bay.