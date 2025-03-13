Long dog Laddy looks for his retirement home

A former racing greyhound in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds is looking to find his forever home where he can embrace his inner couch potato.

Laddy, a four-year-old, former racing greyhound, has started his search for his forever home. Although very little is known about Laddy’s past, he was brought into the care of the charity after his racing career came to an end and is now searching for the right retirement home where he can put his paws up and take it easy with his new family.

Since arriving at Dogs Trust Leeds, Laddy has shown he will make a wonderful family pet. He walks well on the lead, loves to explore on his walks, plays with toys, and shows you his affectionate side once you get to know him. Sweet and gentle Laddy would be happy to live with secondary school-aged children but is looking to be the only pet in the house. Be warned, once you let Laddy into your home, you’ll have to make sure there is room in your heart and on your sofa.

Kelly Walker, Manager of Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “Laddy is a gorgeous former racing greyhound looking forward to starting his life with a family. We may not know much about his past, but thanks to a tattoo on his ear, we know he was involved in greyhound racing. Although Laddy may have never been in a home of his own before, we’re confident that Laddy will make an excellent and affectionate family pet.

“There is a misconception that greyhounds need lots of exercise, but many greyhounds in our care tend to like short bursts of activity followed by long snoozes – which is especially true of Laddy. Like all breeds, they need daily walks, plenty of time and opportunity to explore, burn energy, and play.”

Since 2018, more than 2,700 greyhounds have died or were put to sleep following their participation in greyhound racing around the UK. Dogs Trust and others in the animal welfare sector are calling for greyhound racing to end across the UK to prevent further deaths and injuries. Earlier this month, the Welsh Government became the first in the UK to announce a ban, a decision that Dogs Trust has warmly welcomed.

Alongside Laddy, Dogs Trust Leeds is also home to Scully, another former racing greyhound currently living in foster care, who is looking for her forever home. Scully is looking for a more rural home where she can relax and spend her retirement peacefully, snuggled up on the sofa and heading out for long, peaceful walks.